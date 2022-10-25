Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘F’ and ‘Y’

Wordle has many fans around the world. The game has been a huge hit on the internet since its release last year and it didn’t take long for fans to create their own versions of the game.

It is easy to find dozens of different versions of Wordle, but most that are successful are very similar to the original because, unlike the game that was acquired by the New York Times, they allow players to play as many times as they want.

One of the easiest to find is Wordle Unlimited, which uses the same rules, but with the addition of being able to randomly choose words as answers to new challenges. Players who prefer a more challenge usually play Dordle or Quordle, which are similar versions, but with the difference that you need to guess more than one word at the same time and use the same attempts.

If on the one hand, being able to play infinitely is very rewarding, Wordle will probably never give up this option because it goes against one of the most important factors for the New York Times, the feeling of integration between users who tried to guess exactly the same word that day.

If you’ve just figured out the right answer to today’s challenge contains the letters “F” and “Y”, but you still haven’t figured out their exact positions, here’s a list of words that might help. All these words have the letters “F” and “Y” and are accepted as valid by Wordle.

Five-letter words with ‘F’ and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle