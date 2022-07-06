Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘EL’

Wordle is a word puzzle that became an internet phenomenon over the last few months since its release. The idea is simple: each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word from the English language, which you need to guess in six tries or less. There are no clues to start, but the letters in each guess change colors to indicate if they’re part of the answer or not. That will guide you to the answer.

For longtime players, it shouldn’t be hard to guess the word correctly in under six guesses, at least on most days. But there are days when you might feel stuck after finding a couple of letters. If you found an “E” followed by an “L” and need some inspiration, check out the list below and our tips.

Five-letter words with “EL” to try on Wordle

ABELE

AKELA

ANELE

ANGEL

APPEL

ARIEL

ARTEL

AXELS

BABEL

BAGEL

BEDEL

BELAY

BELCH

BELGA

BELIE

BELLE

BELLS

BELLY

BELON

BELOW

BELTS

BETEL

BEVEL

BEZEL

BIELD

BOTEL

BOWEL

CAMEL

CELEB

CELLA

CELLI

CELLO

CELLS

CELOM

CELTS

CHELA

CHIEL

CREEL

CRUEL

CUPEL

DELAY

DELED

DELES

DELFS

DELFT

DELIS

DELLS

DELLY

DELTA

DELTS

DELVE

DEVEL

DOWEL

DUELS

DWELL

DWELT

DYNEL

EASEL

ELAIN

ELAND

ELANS

ELATE

ELBOW

ELDER

ELECT

ELEGY

ELEMI

ELFIN

ELIDE

ELINT

ELITE

ELOIN

ELOPE

ELUDE

ELUTE

ELVEN

ELVER

ELVES

EXCEL

EXPEL

FEELS

FELID

FELLA

FELLS

FELLY

FELON

FELTS

FELTY

FIELD

FJELD

FUELS

FUSEL

GAVEL

GELDS

GELEE

GELID

GELLY

GELTS

GIMEL

GRUEL

HEELS

HELIO

HELIX

HELLO

HELLS

HELMS

HELOS

HELOT

HELPS

HELVE

HOSEL

HOTEL

HOVEL

IMPEL

JEBEL

JELLS

JELLY

JEWEL

JUREL

KEELS

KELEP

KELIM

KELLY

KELPS

KELPY

KELTS

KEVEL

KNEEL

KNELL

KNELT

KOELS

KUGEL

KVELL

LABEL

LAPEL

LEVEL

LIBEL

LOSEL

MELDS

MELEE

MELIC

MELLS

MELON

MELTS

MELTY

MODEL

MOHEL

MOREL

MOTEL

NAVEL

NELLY

NEWEL

NOELS

NOVEL

OBELI

ORIEL

OUSEL

OUZEL

PANEL

PEELS

PELAU

PELES

PELFS

PELON

PELTS

PIXEL

QUELL

RATEL

RAVEL

REBEL

REELS

REFEL

RELAX

RELAY

RELET

RELIC

RELIT

REPEL

REVEL

RIELS

ROWEL

RUBEL

SEELS

SEELY

SELAH

SELFS

SELLE

SELLS

SELVA

SHELF

SHELL

SHIEL

SKELL

SKELM

SKELP

SMELL

SMELT

SNELL

SOREL

SPEEL

SPELL

SPELT

SPIEL

STEEL

STELA

STELE

SWELL

TAELS

TEELS

TELAE

TELAR

TELCO

TELES

TELEX

TELIA

TELIC

TELLS

TELLY

TELOI

TELOS

TOWEL

UMBEL

VELAR

VELDS

VELDT

VELUM

VOWEL

VOXEL

WEDEL

WELCH

WELDS

WELLS

WELLY

WELSH

WELTS

WHEEL

WHELK

WHELM

WHELP

WIELD

YELKS

YELLS

YELPS

YIELD

YODEL

YOKEL

The list above contains all words that contain “EL” in all parts of the word. But, if you know that those two letters are together, you should also know where they are, which significantly narrows down the options already. A possible next step is to test the most common letters, like “A,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” because they are the most likely to be part of the word—and will rule out the most options if they’re not part of the word. Several of the words also repeat the “E” or the “L,” so that is another possibility you can explore.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).