Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘EL’

Wordle is a word puzzle that became an internet phenomenon over the last few months since its release. The idea is simple: each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word from the English language, which you need to guess in six tries or less. There are no clues to start, but the letters in each guess change colors to indicate if they’re part of the answer or not. That will guide you to the answer.
For longtime players, it shouldn’t be hard to guess the word correctly in under six guesses, at least on most days. But there are days when you might feel stuck after finding a couple of letters. If you found an “E” followed by an “L” and need some inspiration, check out the list below and our tips.
Five-letter words with “EL” to try on Wordle
- ABELE
- AKELA
- ANELE
- ANGEL
- APPEL
- ARIEL
- ARTEL
- AXELS
- BABEL
- BAGEL
- BEDEL
- BELAY
- BELCH
- BELGA
- BELIE
- BELLE
- BELLS
- BELLY
- BELON
- BELOW
- BELTS
- BETEL
- BEVEL
- BEZEL
- BIELD
- BOTEL
- BOWEL
- CAMEL
- CELEB
- CELLA
- CELLI
- CELLO
- CELLS
- CELOM
- CELTS
- CHELA
- CHIEL
- CREEL
- CRUEL
- CUPEL
- DELAY
- DELED
- DELES
- DELFS
- DELFT
- DELIS
- DELLS
- DELLY
- DELTA
- DELTS
- DELVE
- DEVEL
- DOWEL
- DUELS
- DWELL
- DWELT
- DYNEL
- EASEL
- ELAIN
- ELAND
- ELANS
- ELATE
- ELBOW
- ELDER
- ELECT
- ELEGY
- ELEMI
- ELFIN
- ELIDE
- ELINT
- ELITE
- ELOIN
- ELOPE
- ELUDE
- ELUTE
- ELVEN
- ELVER
- ELVES
- EXCEL
- EXPEL
- FEELS
- FELID
- FELLA
- FELLS
- FELLY
- FELON
- FELTS
- FELTY
- FIELD
- FJELD
- FUELS
- FUSEL
- GAVEL
- GELDS
- GELEE
- GELID
- GELLY
- GELTS
- GIMEL
- GRUEL
- HEELS
- HELIO
- HELIX
- HELLO
- HELLS
- HELMS
- HELOS
- HELOT
- HELPS
- HELVE
- HOSEL
- HOTEL
- HOVEL
- IMPEL
- JEBEL
- JELLS
- JELLY
- JEWEL
- JUREL
- KEELS
- KELEP
- KELIM
- KELLY
- KELPS
- KELPY
- KELTS
- KEVEL
- KNEEL
- KNELL
- KNELT
- KOELS
- KUGEL
- KVELL
- LABEL
- LAPEL
- LEVEL
- LIBEL
- LOSEL
- MELDS
- MELEE
- MELIC
- MELLS
- MELON
- MELTS
- MELTY
- MODEL
- MOHEL
- MOREL
- MOTEL
- NAVEL
- NELLY
- NEWEL
- NOELS
- NOVEL
- OBELI
- ORIEL
- OUSEL
- OUZEL
- PANEL
- PEELS
- PELAU
- PELES
- PELFS
- PELON
- PELTS
- PIXEL
- QUELL
- RATEL
- RAVEL
- REBEL
- REELS
- REFEL
- RELAX
- RELAY
- RELET
- RELIC
- RELIT
- REPEL
- REVEL
- RIELS
- ROWEL
- RUBEL
- SEELS
- SEELY
- SELAH
- SELFS
- SELLE
- SELLS
- SELVA
- SHELF
- SHELL
- SHIEL
- SKELL
- SKELM
- SKELP
- SMELL
- SMELT
- SNELL
- SOREL
- SPEEL
- SPELL
- SPELT
- SPIEL
- STEEL
- STELA
- STELE
- SWELL
- TAELS
- TEELS
- TELAE
- TELAR
- TELCO
- TELES
- TELEX
- TELIA
- TELIC
- TELLS
- TELLY
- TELOI
- TELOS
- TOWEL
- UMBEL
- VELAR
- VELDS
- VELDT
- VELUM
- VOWEL
- VOXEL
- WEDEL
- WELCH
- WELDS
- WELLS
- WELLY
- WELSH
- WELTS
- WHEEL
- WHELK
- WHELM
- WHELP
- WIELD
- YELKS
- YELLS
- YELPS
- YIELD
- YODEL
- YOKEL
The list above contains all words that contain “EL” in all parts of the word. But, if you know that those two letters are together, you should also know where they are, which significantly narrows down the options already. A possible next step is to test the most common letters, like “A,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” because they are the most likely to be part of the word—and will rule out the most options if they’re not part of the word. Several of the words also repeat the “E” or the “L,” so that is another possibility you can explore.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).