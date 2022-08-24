Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘EE’

Though most days will be easy enough for Wordle fans, some of them will present a bigger challenge. Sometimes, after finding a couple of letters from the answer, you might feel like you need outside help to find out what to do next.
If the letters you found today are two instances of “E” together in the sequence “EE,” check out the list and guide below for a full breakdown of what your options are.
Five-letter words with “EE” to try on Wordle
- ACKEE
- ADEEM
- AGLEE
- AGREE
- AIYEE
- AKEES
- ALLEE
- AMEER
- APEEK
- BEECH
- BEEDI
- BEEFS
- BEEFY
- BEEPS
- BEERS
- BEERY
- BEETS
- BLEED
- BLEEP
- BREED
- BREES
- CHEEK
- CHEEP
- CHEER
- CLEEK
- COOEE
- CREED
- CREEK
- CREEL
- CREEP
- CUVEE
- DEEDS
- DEEDY
- DEEMS
- DEEPS
- DEERS
- DEETS
- DONEE
- DREED
- DREES
- DWEEB
- EEJIT
- EENSY
- EERIE
- EMCEE
- EMEER
- EPEES
- ETWEE
- FEEBS
- FEEDS
- FEELS
- FEEZE
- FLEER
- FLEES
- FLEET
- FREED
- FREER
- FREES
- FUSEE
- FUZEE
- GEEKS
- GEEKY
- GEESE
- GEEST
- GELEE
- GHEES
- GLEED
- GLEEK
- GLEES
- GLEET
- GREED
- GREEK
- GREEN
- GREES
- GREET
- HEEDS
- HEELS
- HEEZE
- HIREE
- JEEPS
- JEERS
- JEEZE
- KEEFS
- KEEKS
- KEELS
- KEENS
- KEEPS
- KEETS
- KEEVE
- KNEED
- KNEEL
- KNEES
- KREEP
- LAREE
- LEECH
- LEEKS
- LEERS
- LEERY
- LEETS
- LEVEE
- MAMEE
- MEEDS
- MEETS
- MELEE
- NEEDS
- NEEDY
- NEEMS
- NEEPS
- NGWEE
- OGEED
- OGEES
- PAYEE
- PEEKS
- PEELS
- PEENS
- PEEPS
- PEERS
- PEERY
- PEEVE
- PEWEE
- PREED
- PREEN
- PREES
- PUREE
- QUEEN
- QUEER
- RAGEE
- RAKEE
- RAMEE
- RANEE
- RAZEE
- REEDS
- REEDY
- REEFS
- REEFY
- REEKS
- REEKY
- REELS
- REEST
- REEVE
- RESEE
- RUPEE
- SAREE
- SCREE
- SEEDS
- SEEDY
- SEEKS
- SEELS
- SEELY
- SEEMS
- SEEPS
- SEEPY
- SEERS
- SEMEE
- SHEEN
- SHEEP
- SHEER
- SHEET
- SIREE
- SKEED
- SKEEN
- SKEES
- SKEET
- SLEEK
- SLEEP
- SLEET
- SMEEK
- SNEER
- SPEED
- SPEEL
- SPEER
- SPREE
- STEED
- STEEK
- STEEL
- STEEP
- STEER
- SWEEP
- SWEER
- SWEET
- SYCEE
- TEELS
- TEEMS
- TEENS
- TEENY
- TEETH
- TEPEE
- THREE
- TOPEE
- TREED
- TREEN
- TREES
- TUTEE
- TWEED
- TWEEN
- TWEEP
- TWEER
- TWEET
- TYEES
- UNDEE
- UNSEE
- VEENA
- VEEPS
- VEERS
- VEERY
- WEEDS
- WEEDY
- WEEKS
- WEENS
- WEENY
- WEEPS
- WEEPY
- WEEST
- WEETS
- WHEEL
- WHEEN
- WHEEP
- WOWEE
- YEESH
- YOGEE
- ZOWEE
Considering the fact that you know the two instances of “E” are together in the word, you probably also know exactly where they are. That already narrows down your options: cross out all the words that don’t fit your criteria, and you will have a much shorter list than the one above. “EE” is much more common as the second and third letters in the word, or the third and fourth. It is also much more common as the two ending letters than the two starting letters, though both of those cases are already less common. Now, you need to figure out what the other three letters are, and the most likely options will differ based on that placement.
Looking at the possible combinations of letters, “S” is by far the one that appears the most frequently, followed by “R.” Taking a closer look, however, most of those occurrences of the “S” are at the end of words, as a grammatical mark for a plural form. Knowing that Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer, means you should probably prioritize other letters. And that takes us back to the placement of the “EE” in your word.
If you found that the word starts with the sequence “EE,” there are only three options for words: “EEJIT,” “EENSY,” and “EERIE.” That means only “J,” “I,” “T,” “N,” “S,” “Y,” “R,” and a third instance of “E” can appear. Having any information about any of those letters might already solve the case for you.
For words with “EE” as the second and third letters, not taking “S” into account, the letters most likely to appear are “D,” “K,” “P,” “R,” and “Y”—the latter, frequently at the end. When “EE” is the third and fourth letter, “R” takes the lead as the most common letter for the combination. After that, “D,” “K,” “L,” “P,” and “T” are pretty much tied.
Lastly, with the “EE” as the final two letters of the word, you might need to consider the presence of another vowel: “A” joins “R” as the letter most likely to appear; “E” comes next, along with the “S” (which, in this situation, is a good guess) and the “U.” So, among the five letters most likely to fill the gaps, three are vowels. And, aside from words like “COOEE” or “NGWEE,” those five letters should give you some good information on most of the list.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).