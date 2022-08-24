Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘EE’

Though most days will be easy enough for Wordle fans, some of them will present a bigger challenge. Sometimes, after finding a couple of letters from the answer, you might feel like you need outside help to find out what to do next.

If the letters you found today are two instances of “E” together in the sequence “EE,” check out the list and guide below for a full breakdown of what your options are.

Five-letter words with “EE” to try on Wordle

ACKEE

ADEEM

AGLEE

AGREE

AIYEE

AKEES

ALLEE

AMEER

APEEK

BEECH

BEEDI

BEEFS

BEEFY

BEEPS

BEERS

BEERY

BEETS

BLEED

BLEEP

BREED

BREES

CHEEK

CHEEP

CHEER

CLEEK

COOEE

CREED

CREEK

CREEL

CREEP

CUVEE

DEEDS

DEEDY

DEEMS

DEEPS

DEERS

DEETS

DONEE

DREED

DREES

DWEEB

EEJIT

EENSY

EERIE

EMCEE

EMEER

EPEES

ETWEE

FEEBS

FEEDS

FEELS

FEEZE

FLEER

FLEES

FLEET

FREED

FREER

FREES

FUSEE

FUZEE

GEEKS

GEEKY

GEESE

GEEST

GELEE

GHEES

GLEED

GLEEK

GLEES

GLEET

GREED

GREEK

GREEN

GREES

GREET

HEEDS

HEELS

HEEZE

HIREE

JEEPS

JEERS

JEEZE

KEEFS

KEEKS

KEELS

KEENS

KEEPS

KEETS

KEEVE

KNEED

KNEEL

KNEES

KREEP

LAREE

LEECH

LEEKS

LEERS

LEERY

LEETS

LEVEE

MAMEE

MEEDS

MEETS

MELEE

NEEDS

NEEDY

NEEMS

NEEPS

NGWEE

OGEED

OGEES

PAYEE

PEEKS

PEELS

PEENS

PEEPS

PEERS

PEERY

PEEVE

PEWEE

PREED

PREEN

PREES

PUREE

QUEEN

QUEER

RAGEE

RAKEE

RAMEE

RANEE

RAZEE

REEDS

REEDY

REEFS

REEFY

REEKS

REEKY

REELS

REEST

REEVE

RESEE

RUPEE

SAREE

SCREE

SEEDS

SEEDY

SEEKS

SEELS

SEELY

SEEMS

SEEPS

SEEPY

SEERS

SEMEE

SHEEN

SHEEP

SHEER

SHEET

SIREE

SKEED

SKEEN

SKEES

SKEET

SLEEK

SLEEP

SLEET

SMEEK

SNEER

SPEED

SPEEL

SPEER

SPREE

STEED

STEEK

STEEL

STEEP

STEER

SWEEP

SWEER

SWEET

SYCEE

TEELS

TEEMS

TEENS

TEENY

TEETH

TEPEE

THREE

TOPEE

TREED

TREEN

TREES

TUTEE

TWEED

TWEEN

TWEEP

TWEER

TWEET

TYEES

UNDEE

UNSEE

VEENA

VEEPS

VEERS

VEERY

WEEDS

WEEDY

WEEKS

WEENS

WEENY

WEEPS

WEEPY

WEEST

WEETS

WHEEL

WHEEN

WHEEP

WOWEE

YEESH

YOGEE

ZOWEE

Considering the fact that you know the two instances of “E” are together in the word, you probably also know exactly where they are. That already narrows down your options: cross out all the words that don’t fit your criteria, and you will have a much shorter list than the one above. “EE” is much more common as the second and third letters in the word, or the third and fourth. It is also much more common as the two ending letters than the two starting letters, though both of those cases are already less common. Now, you need to figure out what the other three letters are, and the most likely options will differ based on that placement.

Looking at the possible combinations of letters, “S” is by far the one that appears the most frequently, followed by “R.” Taking a closer look, however, most of those occurrences of the “S” are at the end of words, as a grammatical mark for a plural form. Knowing that Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer, means you should probably prioritize other letters. And that takes us back to the placement of the “EE” in your word.

If you found that the word starts with the sequence “EE,” there are only three options for words: “EEJIT,” “EENSY,” and “EERIE.” That means only “J,” “I,” “T,” “N,” “S,” “Y,” “R,” and a third instance of “E” can appear. Having any information about any of those letters might already solve the case for you.

For words with “EE” as the second and third letters, not taking “S” into account, the letters most likely to appear are “D,” “K,” “P,” “R,” and “Y”—the latter, frequently at the end. When “EE” is the third and fourth letter, “R” takes the lead as the most common letter for the combination. After that, “D,” “K,” “L,” “P,” and “T” are pretty much tied.

Lastly, with the “EE” as the final two letters of the word, you might need to consider the presence of another vowel: “A” joins “R” as the letter most likely to appear; “E” comes next, along with the “S” (which, in this situation, is a good guess) and the “U.” So, among the five letters most likely to fill the gaps, three are vowels. And, aside from words like “COOEE” or “NGWEE,” those five letters should give you some good information on most of the list.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).