Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E,’ ‘R,’ and ‘U’

When you need some inspiration for the daily Wordle puzzle, a good option is a list that fits the criteria you already found on your own. For example, if you’re feeling stuck even after three letters come out yellow or green, look at all the words with those three letters and start from there.
Check out the list below for words that contain “E,” “R,” and “U,” as well as a short guide for your next steps.
Five-letter words with “E,” “R,” and “U” to try on Wordle
- ARGUE
- AUGER
- AURAE
- AUREI
- AURES
- AZURE
- BLUER
- BRUME
- BRUTE
- BURET
- BURKE
- BURSE
- BUYER
- CRUDE
- CRUEL
- CRUET
- CRUSE
- CUBER
- CURED
- CURER
- CURES
- CURET
- CURIE
- CURSE
- CURVE
- CUTER
- DEBUR
- DEMUR
- DRUPE
- DRUSE
- DUPER
- DURED
- DURES
- ECRUS
- ENURE
- ERUCT
- ERUGO
- ERUPT
- ERUVS
- EUROS
- EXURB
- FEMUR
- FEUAR
- FUMER
- FURZE
- GLUER
- GRUEL
- GRUES
- GRUME
- GURGE
- HUGER
- INURE
- JUREL
- LEMUR
- LUCRE
- LUGER
- LURED
- LURER
- LURES
- LUXER
- MURED
- MURES
- MUREX
- MURRE
- MUSER
- MUTER
- NUDER
- NURSE
- OURIE
- OUTER
- OUTRE
- PAREU
- PERDU
- PRUDE
- PRUNE
- PULER
- PUREE
- PURER
- PURGE
- PURSE
- QUARE
- QUEER
- QUERN
- QUERY
- QUIRE
- REBUS
- REBUT
- REBUY
- RECUR
- RECUT
- REDUB
- REDUX
- RERUN
- REUSE
- REVUE
- RHEUM
- ROGUE
- ROQUE
- ROUEN
- ROUES
- ROUGE
- ROUSE
- ROUTE
- RUBEL
- RUBES
- RUBLE
- RUCHE
- RUDER
- RUERS
- RUFFE
- RUGAE
- RULED
- RULER
- RULES
- RUMEN
- RUNES
- RUPEE
- RUSES
- SERUM
- SIEUR
- SPRUE
- SUBER
- SUCRE
- SUERS
- SUPER
- SURER
- SURGE
- TRUCE
- TRUED
- TRUER
- TRUES
- TUBER
- TUNER
- TUYER
- UDDER
- ULCER
- UMBER
- UNDER
- UPPER
- URAEI
- URARE
- URASE
- URATE
- UREAL
- UREAS
- UREDO
- UREIC
- URGED
- URGER
- URGES
- URINE
- URPED
- URSAE
- USERS
- USHER
- UTERI
- UTTER
- VERTU
- XERUS
Though there are still several options, the position of the three letters you already found is a key factor when it comes to narrowing down the list. Even if they come out yellow, that still means you know somewhere they can’t be. And, if that is the case, make sure you always try new placements for those letters over your next few guesses—but only that is not enough. You still need to find the remaining two letters.
To find the remaining two letters from the answer, you should check which options will give you the most information. That might include common consonants like “L,” “S,” and “T,” or something more specific.
Make sure you do not re-use any of the letters that came out gray in your previous guesses, because that will not give you any new information. If you can’t seem to find enough letters, keep in mind that one of them might be a repetition of a letter you have already found.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).