Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E,’ ‘R,’ and ‘U’

When you need some inspiration for the daily Wordle puzzle, a good option is a list that fits the criteria you already found on your own. For example, if you’re feeling stuck even after three letters come out yellow or green, look at all the words with those three letters and start from there.

Check out the list below for words that contain “E,” “R,” and “U,” as well as a short guide for your next steps.

Five-letter words with “E,” “R,” and “U” to try on Wordle

ARGUE

AUGER

AURAE

AUREI

AURES

AZURE

BLUER

BRUME

BRUTE

BURET

BURKE

BURSE

BUYER

CRUDE

CRUEL

CRUET

CRUSE

CUBER

CURED

CURER

CURES

CURET

CURIE

CURSE

CURVE

CUTER

DEBUR

DEMUR

DRUPE

DRUSE

DUPER

DURED

DURES

ECRUS

ENURE

ERUCT

ERUGO

ERUPT

ERUVS

EUROS

EXURB

FEMUR

FEUAR

FUMER

FURZE

GLUER

GRUEL

GRUES

GRUME

GURGE

HUGER

INURE

JUREL

LEMUR

LUCRE

LUGER

LURED

LURER

LURES

LUXER

MURED

MURES

MUREX

MURRE

MUSER

MUTER

NUDER

NURSE

OURIE

OUTER

OUTRE

PAREU

PERDU

PRUDE

PRUNE

PULER

PUREE

PURER

PURGE

PURSE

QUARE

QUEER

QUERN

QUERY

QUIRE

REBUS

REBUT

REBUY

RECUR

RECUT

REDUB

REDUX

RERUN

REUSE

REVUE

RHEUM

ROGUE

ROQUE

ROUEN

ROUES

ROUGE

ROUSE

ROUTE

RUBEL

RUBES

RUBLE

RUCHE

RUDER

RUERS

RUFFE

RUGAE

RULED

RULER

RULES

RUMEN

RUNES

RUPEE

RUSES

SERUM

SIEUR

SPRUE

SUBER

SUCRE

SUERS

SUPER

SURER

SURGE

TRUCE

TRUED

TRUER

TRUES

TUBER

TUNER

TUYER

UDDER

ULCER

UMBER

UNDER

UPPER

URAEI

URARE

URASE

URATE

UREAL

UREAS

UREDO

UREIC

URGED

URGER

URGES

URINE

URPED

URSAE

USERS

USHER

UTERI

UTTER

VERTU

XERUS

Though there are still several options, the position of the three letters you already found is a key factor when it comes to narrowing down the list. Even if they come out yellow, that still means you know somewhere they can’t be. And, if that is the case, make sure you always try new placements for those letters over your next few guesses—but only that is not enough. You still need to find the remaining two letters.

To find the remaining two letters from the answer, you should check which options will give you the most information. That might include common consonants like “L,” “S,” and “T,” or something more specific.

Make sure you do not re-use any of the letters that came out gray in your previous guesses, because that will not give you any new information. If you can’t seem to find enough letters, keep in mind that one of them might be a repetition of a letter you have already found.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).