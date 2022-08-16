Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’, ‘L’, and ‘R’

Wordle is a simple and fun game. Players must guess a five-letter secret word before their six guesses run out.

But its simplicity should not be understood as easiness. One of the game’s difficult factors is the hints that only become available with the letters of the words that were tried before. This, along with the fact that a new word is chosen every day, can often make the game really challenging, especially when the right answer is a word that isn’t used that often.

In general, it is a good idea to start the game by guessing words that contain very common letters, such as the vowels ‘A’ and ‘E’ and the consonants ‘S’, ‘L’, and ‘C’. Words like ‘SLATE’ and ‘CARES’ are good candidates. But if they don’t reveal many colored letters to you, it’s already an indicator that the correct answer is more likely to not be a very common word.

Also, the second word to be guessed when obtained not much information from the first attempt has to test new letters, unless Hard mode is enabled, which forces players to use the letters that have already been found previously. The words ‘CORNY’ and ‘PHONY’, following ‘SLATE’ and ‘CARES’, respectively, are good options. There will undoubtedly be more information to look for a more assertive third attempt.

This information is an attempt to optimize Wordle’s matches for players looking for more consistent wins. But it is important to remember that Wordle is a game that was created so that people could have fun and share their results with each other. Regardless of strategies or better words, players need to choose what will be more fun for each one, even if it means not winning some games.

If you used your first guesses and were only able to figure out the presence of the letters ‘E’, ‘L’, and ‘R’ in the correct answer, but you don’t know their positions or what to guess next, here are some five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘L’, and ‘R’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘E’, ‘L’, and ‘R’ to try on Wordle

abler

alder

alert

alter

alure

areal

argle

ariel

arled

arles

artel

baler

belar

beryl

birle

blaer

blare

blear

blert

blore

bluer

borel

brule

carle

ceorl

clear

clerk

creel

cruel

drole

earls

early

elder

elver

enrol

eorls

ervil

farle

feral

ferly

filer

flare

fleer

flier

flyer

forel

gerle

glare

gluer

gruel

haler

herls

idler

iller

jurel

kerel

lacer

lader

laers

lager

laker

lamer

laree

lares

large

laser

later

laver

lawer

laxer

layer

leare

learn

lears

leary

leear

leers

leery

leger

lehrs

leirs

lemur

leper

lepra

lered

leres

lerps

lever

liber

liers

lifer

liger

liker

liner

liter

litre

liver

livre

loner

loper

lorel

lores

loser

loure

lover

lower

lucre

luger

lured

lurer

lures

lurex

lurve

luser

luter

lyres

marle

merel

meril

merle

merls

miler

morel

neral

nerol

ogler

oiler

older

oller

oriel

orles

owler

paler

parle

pearl

peril

piler

plier

plyer

poler

prole

puler

raile

rales

ratel

ravel

rayle

realm

realo

reals

rebel

recal

redly

reels

refel

refly

regal

relax

relay

relet

relic

relie

relit

renal

reoil

repel

repla

reply

revel

riels

rifle

riled

riles

riley

rille

rivel

roble

roles

roule

rowel

rubel

ruble

ruled

ruler

rules

seral

siler

sleer

slier

slyer

soler

sorel

taler

tiler

tyler

ulcer

ureal

velar

viler

waler

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.