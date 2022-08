Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘Y’

Wordle is a game that can bring together people from all over the world for a common goal, to guess the same five-letter word of the day.

Sharing your results on social networks easily becomes part of the routine of the most assiduous players, not only because it is quite simple to do, but also because it is one of the most fun things about the game.

Many players don’t want to embarrass themselves by sharing their results, so they look for ways to win the game more consistently.

One of the simplest ways to improve performance, in addition to having a strong vocabulary knowledge, is to choose the first guessed word well. This is because the first attempt is the only time when there is no hint available to the player about the correct answer.

The best way to get information right off the bat is to use a word that contains common letters seen in Wordle answers. So letters like the vowels ‘E’ and ‘A’, as well as the consonants ‘R’, ‘L’, ‘T’, and ‘S’ are good choices to be on the first try. Making words like ‘SLATE’, ‘STARE’, and ‘LEAST’ great options.

If you used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘E’ and ‘Y’, here are some five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘Y’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle

abbey

absey

abyes

agley

aiery

aleye

alley

apery

arefy

arsey

avyze

ayelp

aygre

ayres

ayrie

azyme

barye

bayed

bayes

bayle

beady

beaky

beamy

beany

beaty

bedye

beefy

beery

beigy

belay

belly

bendy

benny

benty

beray

berry

beryl

betty

bevvy

bleys

bluey

blype

bogey

boney

boyed

breys

buyer

byded

bydes

byked

bykes

byres

bytes

cagey

cakey

cetyl

chevy

chewy

chyle

chyme

cloye

clype

coley

coney

cooey

corey

cosey

covey

coyed

coyer

cozey

crepy

cutey

cyber

cycle

cyder

cymae

cymes

cytes

deary

deawy

debby

debye

decay

decoy

decry

deedy

deely

deify

deity

delay

delly

denay

deoxy

deray

derby

derry

dicey

dikey

dogey

dopey

doyen

dreys

dryer

dyers

dyked

dykes

dykey

dynel

dynes

early

ebony

edify

elegy

elogy

embay

emery

emmys

empty

emyde

emyds

enemy

enjoy

ensky

entry

envoy

enzym

epoxy

essay

ethyl

etyma

every

eyass

eyers

eying

eyots

eyras

eyres

eyrie

eyrir

faery

fakey

fayed

fayer

fayne

fayre

felly

felty

femmy

fendy

fenny

ferly

ferny

ferry

festy

feyed

feyer

feyly

fezzy

fiery

fleys

fluey

flyer

flype

flyte

fogey

foley

foyer

foyle

foyne

fryer

fyces

fyked

fykes

fyles

fytte

gamey

gayer

geeky

gelly

gemmy

genny

genty

germy

geyan

geyer

gleby

gleys

gluey

goety

gooey

greys

gryce

gryde

gryke

grype

guyed

guyle

guyse

gybed

gybes

gyeld

gynae

gynie

gyred

gyres

gytes

gyved

gyves

hayed

hayer

hayey

hayle

heady

heapy

heavy

hedgy

heedy

hefty

hempy

henny

henry

herby

herry

herye

hexyl

heyed

hokey

holey

homey

honey

hooey

hosey

hoyed

hoyle

hyena

hyens

hykes

hyleg

hyles

hymen

hynde

hyped

hyper

hypes

hythe

inbye

jakey

jasey

jeely

jelly

jemmy

jenny

jerky

jerry

jetty

jivey

joeys

jokey

joyed

kayle

kedgy

kelly

kelpy

kelty

kempy

kerky

kerry

keyed

kiley

kyles

kylie

kyloe

kynde

kypes

kyrie

kytes

kythe

lacey

layed

layer

leady

leafy

leaky

leany

leary

leavy

leccy

ledgy

leery

lefty

leggy

lezzy

limey

liney

looey

lovey

lyase

lycea

lycee

lymes

lynes

lyres

lysed

lyses

lyted

lytes

lythe

mamey

matey

maybe

mayed

mazey

mealy

meany

meaty

meiny

melty

mercy

merry

meshy

messy

meynt

money

mopey

mosey

motey

moyle

muley

myope

neddy

needy

nelly

nerdy

nervy

netty

newly

newsy

nosey

noyed

noyes

obeys

odyle

onely

onery

oxeye

oyers

pacey

payed

payee

payer

peaky

peaty

peavy

pecky

peeoy

peery

peggy

penny

peony

peppy

perdy

perky

perry

pesky

pesty

petty

peyse

phyle

piety

pikey

piney

pioye

plyer

poesy

pogey

pokey

poley

poney

posey

poyse

predy

premy

prexy

preys

pryer

pryse

pyets

pyned

pynes

pyres

pyrex

pyxed

pyxes

pyxie

query

queyn

queys

quyte

rayed

rayle

rayne

ready

reamy

rebuy

reccy

reddy

redly

redry

redye

reedy

reefy

reeky

refly

refry

reify

rekey

relay

renay

reney

repay

reply

resay

resty

retry

rhyme

rhyne

ricey

riley

ropey

royne

ryked

rykes

rymme

ryper

samey

savey

sayed

sayer

sayne

scyes

seamy

sedgy

seedy

seely

seepy

seity

senvy

sepoy

serry

sesey

seyen

shyer

skiey

skyed

skyer

skyey

skyre

skyte

sleys

slyer

slype

snyes

sooey

soyle

spewy

spyre

stewy

styed

styes

style

styme

styre

styte

suety

sweys

sybbe

syboe

sycee

syces

syens

syker

sykes

syned

synes

syped

sypes

syren

sythe

syver

teary

techy

teddy

teeny

telly

tenny

tenty

tepoy

terry

testy

thewy

thyme

toney

toyed

toyer

treys

tryer

tryke

tuyer

twyer

tyees

tyers

tykes

tyler

tynde

tyned

tynes

typed

types

typey

tyred

tyres

tythe

ulyie

upbye

upsey

vealy

veery

veily

veiny

veney

verry

vibey

viewy

waney

wavey

wayed

weary

webby

wedgy

weedy

weeny

weepy

welly

wenny

wetly

wheys

wifey

winey

wryer

wyled

wyles

wyted

wytes

xylem

yager

yales

yamen

yarer

yates

yawed

yawey

ybore

ycled

ydred

yeads

yeahs

yealm

yeans

yeard

yearn

years

yeast

yecch

yechs

yechy

yedes

yeeds

yeggs

yelks

yells

yelms

yelps

yelts

yenta

yente

yerba

yerds

yerks

yeses

yesks

yests

yesty

yetis

yetts

yeuks

yeuky

yeven

yeves

yewen

yexed

yexes

yfere

yield

yiked

yikes

yince

yipes

yites

yitie

ylems

ylike

ylkes

ympes

yodel

yodle

yogee

yoked

yokel

yoker

yokes

yores

youse

yowed

yowes

yowie

yrent

yrneh

ysame

yuked

yukes

yules

zesty

zooey

zymes

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.