Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘T’ in them

Wordle is a quick activity for unpretentious leisure time. But it’s also a more intense gaming activity for those players who take their scores seriously. The New York Times website keeps track of which attempt each player hit the secret word on, and compiles this data in a graph along with the possible sequence of wins. Some players like to keep their streaks as high as possible.

Many players develop and use different strategies to achieve good results. If you still haven’t figured out your favorite way to start your daily Wordle challenge, you can check out our guide on which words to choose first. If you prefer a more daring strategy, you might want to look into how to use as many different letters of the alphabet in your attempts. This will let you know which letters are present in the right word, but it can also put you in a difficult situation if the right answer has repeated letters. In most cases, though, you’ll pretty much have to solve an anagram to get it right.

One way or another, you may find yourself needing some help to come up with the right answer. If you’ve used the first few tries and only found that the secret word has the letters “E” and “T”, but you don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with “E” and “T”, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘T’ in them to try on Wordle

ABATE

ABETS

ACETA

ACTED

ACUTE

ADEPT

AFTER

AGATE

AGENT

AGLET

ALATE

ALERT

ALTER

AMENT

ANENT

ANTAE

ANTED

ANTES

ANTRE

APTER

ARETE

ARMET

ARTEL

ASSET

ASTER

ATMEN

ATONE

AVERT

AXITE

AZOTE

BASTE

BATED

BATES

BATHE

BEAST

BEATS

BEAUT

BEETS

BEFIT

BEGAT

BEGET

BEGOT

BELTS

BENTO

BENTS

BERET

BERTH

BESET

BESOT

BESTS

BETAS

BETEL

BETHS

BETON

BETTA

BIDET

BITER

BITES

BLATE

BLEAT

BLENT

BLEST

BLETS

BLITE

BLUET

BOITE

BOTEL

BRENT

BRUTE

BURET

BUTEO

BUTES

BUTLE

BUTTE

BYTES

CADET

CARET

CARTE

CASTE

CATER

CATES

CELTS

CENTO

CENTS

CENTU

CERTS

CESTA

CESTI

CETES

CHEAT

CHERT

CHEST

CHETH

CHUTE

CITED

CITER

CITES

CIVET

CLEAT

CLEFT

CLEPT

COMET

COMTE

CONTE

COSET

COTED

COTES

COVET

CRATE

CREPT

CREST

CRUET

CULET

CURET

CUTER

CUTES

CUTEY

CUTIE

DATED

DATER

DATES

DEALT

DEATH

DEBIT

DEBTS

DEBUT

DEETS

DEFAT

DEIST

DEITY

DELFT

DELTA

DELTS

DEMIT

DENTS

DEPOT

DEPTH

DERAT

DETER

DETOX

DIETS

DITES

DOEST

DOETH

DOTED

DOTER

DOTES

DREST

DUETS

DUVET

DWELT

EARTH

EASTS

EATEN

EATER

EBBET

ECLAT

EDICT

EDITS

EDUCT

EEJIT

EGEST

EGRET

EIGHT

EJECT

ELATE

ELECT

ELINT

ELITE

ELUTE

EMITS

EMMET

EMOTE

EMPTY

ENACT

ENATE

ENTER

ENTIA

ENTRY

EPACT

ERECT

ERGOT

ERUCT

ERUPT

ESCOT

ESTER

ESTOP

ETAPE

ETHER

ETHIC

ETHOS

ETHYL

ETICS

ETNAS

ETUDE

ETUIS

ETWEE

ETYMA

EVENT

EVERT

EVICT

EVITE

EXACT

EXALT

EXERT

EXIST

EXITS

EXPAT

EXTOL

EXTRA

EXULT

FACET

FATED

FATES

FEAST

FEATS

FEINT

FEIST

FELTS

FELTY

FESTA

FESTS

FETAL

FETAS

FETCH

FETED

FETES

FETID

FETOR

FETUS

FILET

FLEET

FLITE

FLUTE

FLYTE

FORTE

FRETS

FUMET

FYTTE

GATED

GATER

GATES

GEEST

GELTS

GEMOT

GENET

GENTS

GESTE

GESTS

GETAS

GETUP

GITES

GLEET

GLUTE

GODET

GOEST

GOETH

GRATE

GREAT

GREET

GUEST

HAETS

HASTE

HATED

HATER

HATES

HAUTE

HEART

HEATH

HEATS

HEFTS

HEFTY

HEIST

HELOT

HENTS

HERTZ

HESTS

HETHS

HOTEL

IDENT

INEPT

INERT

INLET

INSET

INTER

IRATE

ISLET

ISTLE

ITEMS

ITHER

IXTLE

JESTS

JETES

JETON

JETTY

JUTES

KEETS

KELTS

KEMPT

KENTE

KETAS

KETCH

KETOL

KHETH

KHETS

KITED

KITER

KITES

KITHE

KNELT

KYTES

KYTHE

LATED

LATEN

LATER

LATEX

LATHE

LATKE

LATTE

LEANT

LEAPT

LEAST

LEETS

LEFTS

LEFTY

LEGIT

LENTO

LEPTA

LETCH

LETHE

LETUP

LITER

LITES

LITHE

LITRE

LOTTE

LUNET

LUTEA

LUTED

LUTES

MATED

MATER

MATES

MATEY

MATTE

MEANT

MEATS

MEATY

MEETS

MELTS

MELTY

MENTA

MENTO

MERIT

METAL

METED

METER

METES

METHS

METIS

METOL

METRE

METRO

MITER

MITES

MITRE

MONTE

MOSTE

MOTEL

MOTES

MOTET

MOTEY

MOTTE

MUTED

MUTER

MUTES

NATES

NEATH

NEATS

NEIST

NERTS

NERTZ

NESTS

NETOP

NETTS

NETTY

NEWTS

NEXTS

NITER

NITES

NITRE

NONET

NOTED

NOTER

NOTES

OATEN

OATER

OBJET

OCTET

OFTEN

OFTER

ONCET

ONSET

OPTED

ORATE

OTHER

OTTER

OUTED

OUTER

OUTRE

OVATE

OVERT

OWLET

OXTER

PALET

PASTE

PATED

PATEN

PATER

PATES

PEART

PEATS

PEATY

PELTS

PESTO

PESTS

PESTY

PETAL

PETER

PETIT

PETTI

PETTO

PETTY

PEWIT

PIETA

PIETY

PIPET

PISTE

PLATE

PLEAT

POETS

PRATE

PREST

QUATE

QUEST

QUIET

QUITE

QUOTE

RAMET

RATED

RATEL

RATER

RATES

RATHE

REACT

REATA

REBUT

RECIT

RECTA

RECTI

RECTO

RECUT

REEST

REFIT

RELET

RELIT

REMET

REMIT

RENTE

RENTS

REPOT

RESAT

RESET

RESIT

RESTS

RETAG

RETAX

RETCH

RETEM

RETIA

RETIE

RETRO

RETRY

REVET

REWET

RITES

RIVET

ROSET

ROTES

ROTTE

ROUTE

SATED

SATEM

SATES

SAUTE

SCENT

SCUTE

SEATS

SECTS

SENTE

SENTI

SENTS

SEPTA

SEPTS

SETAE

SETAL

SETON

SETTS

SETUP

SEXTO

SEXTS

SHEET

SHENT

SHOTE

SHUTE

SITED

SITES

SIXTE

SKATE

SKEET

SKITE

SLATE

SLEET

SLEPT

SMELT

SMITE

SMOTE

SPATE

SPELT

SPENT

SPITE

STADE

STAGE

STAKE

STALE

STANE

STARE

STATE

STAVE

STEAD

STEAK

STEAL

STEAM

STEED

STEEK

STEEL

STEEP

STEER

STEIN

STELA

STELE

STEMS

STENO

STENT

STEPS

STERE

STERN

STETS

STEWS

STEWY

STIED

STIES

STILE

STIME

STIPE

STOAE

STOKE

STOLE

STONE

STOPE

STORE

STOVE

STREP

STREW

STUPE

STYED

STYES

STYLE

SUETE

SUETS

SUETY

SUITE

SWEAT

SWEET

SWEPT

TABER

TABES

TABLE

TACES

TACET

TACHE

TAELS

TAJES

TAKEN

TAKER

TAKES

TALER

TALES

TAMED

TAMER

TAMES

TAPED

TAPER

TAPES

TARED

TARES

TARGE

TARRE

TASED

TASES

TASSE

TASTE

TATER

TATES

TAUPE

TAWED

TAWER

TAWIE

TAWSE

TAXED

TAXER

TAXES

TAZZE

TEACH

TEAKS

TEALS

TEAMS

TEARS

TEARY

TEASE

TEATS

TECHS

TECHY

TECTA

TEDDY

TEELS

TEEMS

TEENS

TEENY

TEETH

TEFFS

TEGGS

TEGUA

TEGUS

TEIID

TEIND

TEINS

TELAE

TELAR

TELCO

TELES

TELEX

TELIA

TELIC

TELLS

TELLY

TELOI

TELOS

TEMPI

TEMPO

TEMPS

TEMPT

TENCH

TENDS

TENDU

TENET

TENGE

TENIA

TENNE

TENNO

TENNY

TENON

TENOR

TENSE

TENTH

TENTS

TENTY

TEPAL

TEPAS

TEPEE

TEPID

TEPOY

TERAI

TERCE

TERES

TERGA

TERMS

TERNE

TERNS

TERRA

TERRY

TERSE

TESLA

TESTA

TESTS

TESTY

TETHS

TETRA

TETRI

TEUCH

TEUGH

TEWED

TEXAS

TEXTS

THANE

THEBE

THECA

THEFT

THEGN

THEIN

THEIR

THEME

THENS

THERE

THERM

THESE

THESP

THETA

THEWS

THEWY

THIEF

THINE

THOLE

THOSE

THREE

THREW

THROE

THYME

TIDED

TIDES

TIERS

TIGER

TIKES

TILDE

TILED

TILER

TILES

TIMED

TIMER

TIMES

TINEA

TINED

TINES

TINGE

TIRED

TIRES

TITER

TITHE

TITLE

TITRE

TIZES

TOEAS

TOGAE

TOGUE

TOILE

TOKED

TOKEN

TOKER

TOKES

TOLED

TOLES

TOMES

TONED

TONER

TONES

TONEY

TONNE

TOPED

TOPEE

TOPER

TOPES

TOPHE

TOQUE

TORES

TORSE

TORTE

TOTED

TOTEM

TOTER

TOTES

TOUSE

TOWED

TOWEL

TOWER

TOWIE

TOYED

TOYER

TRACE

TRADE

TRAVE

TREAD

TREAT

TREED

TREEN

TREES

TREFA

TREKS

TREMS

TREND

TRESS

TRETS

TREWS

TREYF

TREYS

TRIBE

TRICE

TRIED

TRIER

TRIES

TRIKE

TRINE

TRIPE

TRITE

TRODE

TROKE

TRONE

TROPE

TROVE

TRUCE

TRUED

TRUER

TRUES

TSADE

TSKED

TUBAE

TUBED

TUBER

TUBES

TUILE

TULES

TULLE

TUNED

TUNER

TUNES

TUQUE

TUTEE

TUXES

TUYER

TWAES

TWEAK

TWEED

TWEEN

TWEEP

TWEER

TWEET

TWERK

TWERP

TWICE

TWIER

TWINE

TWYER

TYEES

TYERS

TYKES

TYNED

TYNES

TYPED

TYPES

TYPEY

TYRED

TYRES

TYTHE

UNITE

UNLET

UNMET

UNSET

UNTIE

UNWET

UPSET

URATE

UTERI

UTILE

UTTER

VALET

VELDT

VENTS

VERST

VERTS

VERTU

VESTA

VESTS

VETCH

VITAE

VOLTE

VOTED

VOTER

VOTES

WASTE

WATER

WECHT

WEEST

WEETS

WEFTS

WELTS

WESTS

WETAS

WETLY

WHEAT

WHETS

WHITE

WITED

WITES

WITHE

WREST

WRITE

WROTE

WYTED

WYTES

YEAST

YENTA

YENTE

YETIS

YETTS

ZESTS

ZESTY

ZETAS

ZIBET

ZLOTE

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle. Another good tip to guessing the correct word as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day, narrowing down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.