Wordle game help: 5-letter words with double ‘G’

Wordle is a simple game; its players have to guess a five-letter word in up to six tries. Every midnight a new word is chosen, and players can play until the next day.

In addition to this time limitation, players can play however they want. There are many tips and tricks that can help any type of gamer to improve their guesses in Wordle.

Word lists can help by putting together word choices that meet specific requirements, which can be found after the first few guesses. Any first guess can lead the player to a victory, the important thing is to develop the game from there. The only problem is when the correct answer has repeated letters, because in these cases, there needs to be a guess with that same letter repeated to be discovered.

More often than not, players are only able to discover repeated letters with a few attempts left, when they already have an idea of ​​what the correct answer might be. Exactly for this reason it is important that the first attempts are as fruitful as possible.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has a double “G,” here are some five-letter words with back-to-back “G,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘G’ and ‘G’ to try on Wordle

agger

aggie

aggri

aggro

aggry

aging

agoge

baggy

biggs

biggy

boggy

buggy

ciggy

dagga

daggy

doggo

doggy

eggar

egged

egger

faggy

foggy

fuggy

gadge

gaged

gager

gages

gangs

gauge

gigas

gighe

gigot

gigue

ginge

gings

glogg

glugs

gogga

gogos

going

gongs

googs

gorge

gouge

grege

grego

grigs

grogs

gugas

gulag

gunge

gungy

gurge

haggs

hoggs

huggy

igged

jaggs

jaggy

jiggy

legge

leggy

ligge

loggy

maggs

miggs

moggy

mugga

muggs

muggy

naggy

noggs

oggin

peggy

piggy

pogge

puggy

ragga

raggs

raggy

reggo

riggs

ruggy

saggy

skegg

soggy

taggy

teggs

ugged

ungag

vuggs

vuggy

wagga

wigga

wiggy

yeggs

Any word in this list can be used as a Wordle try, but some will work better than others. Always try to start with the most common ones after eliminating those that have letters that you have already eliminated with other attempts. These tips should help you get to the correct answer faster.