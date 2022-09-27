Wordle game help: 5-letter words with double ‘G’

Wordle is a simple game; its players have to guess a five-letter word in up to six tries. Every midnight a new word is chosen, and players can play until the next day.
In addition to this time limitation, players can play however they want. There are many tips and tricks that can help any type of gamer to improve their guesses in Wordle.
Word lists can help by putting together word choices that meet specific requirements, which can be found after the first few guesses. Any first guess can lead the player to a victory, the important thing is to develop the game from there. The only problem is when the correct answer has repeated letters, because in these cases, there needs to be a guess with that same letter repeated to be discovered.
More often than not, players are only able to discover repeated letters with a few attempts left, when they already have an idea of what the correct answer might be. Exactly for this reason it is important that the first attempts are as fruitful as possible.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has a double “G,” here are some five-letter words with back-to-back “G,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘G’ and ‘G’ to try on Wordle
- agger
- aggie
- aggri
- aggro
- aggry
- aging
- agoge
- baggy
- biggs
- biggy
- boggy
- buggy
- ciggy
- dagga
- daggy
- doggo
- doggy
- eggar
- egged
- egger
- faggy
- foggy
- fuggy
- gadge
- gaged
- gager
- gages
- gangs
- gauge
- gigas
- gighe
- gigot
- gigue
- ginge
- gings
- glogg
- glugs
- gogga
- gogos
- going
- gongs
- googs
- gorge
- gouge
- grege
- grego
- grigs
- grogs
- gugas
- gulag
- gunge
- gungy
- gurge
- haggs
- hoggs
- huggy
- igged
- jaggs
- jaggy
- jiggy
- legge
- leggy
- ligge
- loggy
- maggs
- miggs
- moggy
- mugga
- muggs
- muggy
- naggy
- noggs
- oggin
- peggy
- piggy
- pogge
- puggy
- ragga
- raggs
- raggy
- reggo
- riggs
- ruggy
- saggy
- skegg
- soggy
- taggy
- teggs
- ugged
- ungag
- vuggs
- vuggy
- wagga
- wigga
- wiggy
- yeggs
Any word in this list can be used as a Wordle try, but some will work better than others. Always try to start with the most common ones after eliminating those that have letters that you have already eliminated with other attempts. These tips should help you get to the correct answer faster.