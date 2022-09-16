Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘D’ and ‘U’

After playing Wordle for a while, fans have found or developed their favorite strategies, which can guarantee a win on most days. But that doesn’t mean all puzzles will be easy. Getting stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer is more common than you might think, and sometimes we need some inspiration to advance.

If the letters you found so far are a “D” and an “U,” check out the list and guide below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with “D” and “U” to try on Wordle

ADIEU

ADSUM

ADUKI

ADULT

ADUNC

ADUST

AGUED

ALMUD

ALOUD

AUDAD

AUDIO

AUDIT

BAUDS

BEMUD

BLAUD

BLUDE

BLUDS

BLUDY

BLUED

BLUID

BOUND

BOURD

BUDAS

BUDDY

BUDGE

BUDIS

BUDOS

BUILD

BUNDE

BUNDH

BUNDS

BUNDT

BUNDU

BUNDY

BURDS

BUSED

CAUDA

CAULD

CLOUD

CLUED

COUDE

COULD

COURD

CRUDE

CRUDO

CRUDS

CRUDY

CUBED

CUDDY

CUNDY

CUPID

CURDS

CURDY

CURED

DATUM

DAUBE

DAUBS

DAUBY

DAUDS

DAULT

DAUNT

DAURS

DAUTS

DEBUD

DEBUG

DEBUR

DEBUS

DEBUT

DEGUM

DEGUS

DEMUR

DEUCE

DHUTI

DOCUS

DONUT

DOUAR

DOUBT

DOUCE

DOUCS

DOUGH

DOUKS

DOULA

DOUMA

DOUMS

DOUPS

DOURA

DOUSE

DOUTS

DROUK

DRUBS

DRUGS

DRUID

DRUMS

DRUNK

DRUPE

DRUSE

DRUSY

DRUXY

DUADS

DUALS

DUANS

DUARS

DUBBO

DUCAL

DUCAT

DUCES

DUCHY

DUCKS

DUCKY

DUCTS

DUDDY

DUDED

DUDES

DUELS

DUETS

DUETT

DUFFS

DUFUS

DUING

DUITS

DUKAS

DUKED

DUKES

DUKKA

DULCE

DULES

DULIA

DULLS

DULLY

DULSE

DUMAS

DUMBO

DUMBS

DUMKA

DUMKY

DUMMY

DUMPS

DUMPY

DUNAM

DUNCE

DUNCH

DUNES

DUNGS

DUNGY

DUNKS

DUNNO

DUNNY

DUNSH

DUNTS

DUOMI

DUOMO

DUPED

DUPER

DUPES

DUPLE

DUPLY

DUPPY

DURAL

DURAS

DURED

DURES

DURGY

DURNS

DUROC

DUROS

DUROY

DURRA

DURRS

DURRY

DURST

DURUM

DURZI

DUSKS

DUSKY

DUSTS

DUSTY

DUTCH

DUVET

DUXES

DWAUM

EDUCE

EDUCT

ELUDE

ENDUE

EQUID

ETUDE

EUKED

EUPAD

EXUDE

FAULD

FAURD

FEUDS

FEUED

FLUED

FLUID

FONDU

FOUDS

FOUND

FRAUD

FUDDY

FUDGE

FUDGY

FUMED

FUNDI

FUNDS

FUNDY

FUSED

FUZED

GAUDS

GAUDY

GLUED

GOURD

GRUED

GRUND

GUARD

GUDES

GUIDE

GUIDS

GUILD

GUNDY

GURDY

GUYED

HAUDS

HAULD

HOUND

HUDNA

HUDUD

HUMID

HURDS

INDUE

JUDAS

JUDGE

JUDGY

JUDOS

JUKED

KHUDS

KUDOS

KUDUS

KUDZU

LAUDS

LAUND

LEDUM

LEUDS

LOUED

LOUND

LUBED

LUCID

LUDES

LUDIC

LUDOS

LUGED

LURED

LURID

LUTED

LUXED

MAUDS

MAUND

MODUS

MOULD

MOUND

MUCID

MUDDY

MUDGE

MUDIR

MUDRA

MUIDS

MULED

MURED

MURID

MUSED

MUTED

MUXED

NANDU

NDUJA

NIDUS

NODUS

NOULD

NUDDY

NUDER

NUDES

NUDGE

NUDIE

NUDZH

NUKED

NURDS

NURDY

ODEUM

ODIUM

ODOUR

OUNDY

OUPED

OUTDO

OUTED

PENDU

PERDU

POUND

PROUD

PRUDE

PSEUD

PUDDY

PUDGE

PUDGY

PUDIC

PUDOR

PUDSY

PUDUS

PUKED

PULED

PURDA

PURED

PUTID

QUADS

QUAYD

QUIDS

QUOAD

QUODS

REDUB

REDUX

ROUND

RUDAS

RUDDS

RUDDY

RUDER

RUDES

RUDIE

RUDIS

RUEDA

RULED

RUNDS

RUNED

SADHU

SCAUD

SCUDI

SCUDO

SCUDS

SEDUM

SLUED

SOUND

SPUDS

SPUED

SQUAD

SQUID

STUDE

STUDS

STUDY

SUDDS

SUDOR

SUDSY

SUEDE

SUIDS

SURDS

SURED

SUSED

TAULD

TENDU

THUDS

TRUED

TUBED

TUMID

TUNDS

TUNED

TURDS

UDALS

UDDER

UDONS

UGGED

ULNAD

UMMED

UMPED

UNBED

UNBID

UNDAM

UNDEE

UNDER

UNDID

UNDOS

UNDUE

UNDUG

UNFED

UNGOD

UNKED

UNKID

UNLED

UNLID

UNRED

UNRID

UNSOD

UNWED

UPDOS

UPDRY

UPEND

UPLED

UPPED

URDEE

UREDO

URGED

URNED

URPED

URSID

VENDU

VODOU

VODUN

WOULD

WOUND

WUDDY

WUDUS

YAUDS

YAULD

YUKED

After looking at the list above, what you should do is narrow it down, tailoring it to your specific needs. Check the placement of the “D” and the “U” in the word, crossing out all the options that contain those letters in the wrong positions. Then, look at all the letters that came out gray in your previous guesses and cross out all the words containing any of them. This reduced version of the list should be the starting point for your future guesses, because it will help ensure you do not re-use letters and placements that can’t be part of the answer.

Looking at the options you have left, pick three letters you haven’t tried yet (or five, if you want to set the “D” and “U” aside for a while) among the most common ones and include them all at once. Common letters include consonants like “L,” “R,” and “T,” as well as all the vowels. Depending on where your “U” is placed and what letters precede or succeed it, the word might be more or less likely to have another vowel, or even two other vowels.

Make sure to update your options after each new guess, crossing out all the words containing letters that came out gray. That way, as you make your way through the rest of the alphabet, it becomes easier to know what letters are most likely to appear, and where.

Remember, there might be a repetition somewhere, but don’t assume there will be one unless there are strong indicators among the options you have left.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).