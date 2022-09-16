Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘D’ and ‘U’

After playing Wordle for a while, fans have found or developed their favorite strategies, which can guarantee a win on most days. But that doesn’t mean all puzzles will be easy. Getting stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer is more common than you might think, and sometimes we need some inspiration to advance.
If the letters you found so far are a “D” and an “U,” check out the list and guide below for some ideas.
Five-letter words with “D” and “U” to try on Wordle
- ADIEU
- ADSUM
- ADUKI
- ADULT
- ADUNC
- ADUST
- AGUED
- ALMUD
- ALOUD
- AUDAD
- AUDIO
- AUDIT
- BAUDS
- BEMUD
- BLAUD
- BLUDE
- BLUDS
- BLUDY
- BLUED
- BLUID
- BOUND
- BOURD
- BUDAS
- BUDDY
- BUDGE
- BUDIS
- BUDOS
- BUILD
- BUNDE
- BUNDH
- BUNDS
- BUNDT
- BUNDU
- BUNDY
- BURDS
- BUSED
- CAUDA
- CAULD
- CLOUD
- CLUED
- COUDE
- COULD
- COURD
- CRUDE
- CRUDO
- CRUDS
- CRUDY
- CUBED
- CUDDY
- CUNDY
- CUPID
- CURDS
- CURDY
- CURED
- DATUM
- DAUBE
- DAUBS
- DAUBY
- DAUDS
- DAULT
- DAUNT
- DAURS
- DAUTS
- DEBUD
- DEBUG
- DEBUR
- DEBUS
- DEBUT
- DEGUM
- DEGUS
- DEMUR
- DEUCE
- DHUTI
- DOCUS
- DONUT
- DOUAR
- DOUBT
- DOUCE
- DOUCS
- DOUGH
- DOUKS
- DOULA
- DOUMA
- DOUMS
- DOUPS
- DOURA
- DOUSE
- DOUTS
- DROUK
- DRUBS
- DRUGS
- DRUID
- DRUMS
- DRUNK
- DRUPE
- DRUSE
- DRUSY
- DRUXY
- DUADS
- DUALS
- DUANS
- DUARS
- DUBBO
- DUCAL
- DUCAT
- DUCES
- DUCHY
- DUCKS
- DUCKY
- DUCTS
- DUDDY
- DUDED
- DUDES
- DUELS
- DUETS
- DUETT
- DUFFS
- DUFUS
- DUING
- DUITS
- DUKAS
- DUKED
- DUKES
- DUKKA
- DULCE
- DULES
- DULIA
- DULLS
- DULLY
- DULSE
- DUMAS
- DUMBO
- DUMBS
- DUMKA
- DUMKY
- DUMMY
- DUMPS
- DUMPY
- DUNAM
- DUNCE
- DUNCH
- DUNES
- DUNGS
- DUNGY
- DUNKS
- DUNNO
- DUNNY
- DUNSH
- DUNTS
- DUOMI
- DUOMO
- DUPED
- DUPER
- DUPES
- DUPLE
- DUPLY
- DUPPY
- DURAL
- DURAS
- DURED
- DURES
- DURGY
- DURNS
- DUROC
- DUROS
- DUROY
- DURRA
- DURRS
- DURRY
- DURST
- DURUM
- DURZI
- DUSKS
- DUSKY
- DUSTS
- DUSTY
- DUTCH
- DUVET
- DUXES
- DWAUM
- EDUCE
- EDUCT
- ELUDE
- ENDUE
- EQUID
- ETUDE
- EUKED
- EUPAD
- EXUDE
- FAULD
- FAURD
- FEUDS
- FEUED
- FLUED
- FLUID
- FONDU
- FOUDS
- FOUND
- FRAUD
- FUDDY
- FUDGE
- FUDGY
- FUMED
- FUNDI
- FUNDS
- FUNDY
- FUSED
- FUZED
- GAUDS
- GAUDY
- GLUED
- GOURD
- GRUED
- GRUND
- GUARD
- GUDES
- GUIDE
- GUIDS
- GUILD
- GUNDY
- GURDY
- GUYED
- HAUDS
- HAULD
- HOUND
- HUDNA
- HUDUD
- HUMID
- HURDS
- INDUE
- JUDAS
- JUDGE
- JUDGY
- JUDOS
- JUKED
- KHUDS
- KUDOS
- KUDUS
- KUDZU
- LAUDS
- LAUND
- LEDUM
- LEUDS
- LOUED
- LOUND
- LUBED
- LUCID
- LUDES
- LUDIC
- LUDOS
- LUGED
- LURED
- LURID
- LUTED
- LUXED
- MAUDS
- MAUND
- MODUS
- MOULD
- MOUND
- MUCID
- MUDDY
- MUDGE
- MUDIR
- MUDRA
- MUIDS
- MULED
- MURED
- MURID
- MUSED
- MUTED
- MUXED
- NANDU
- NDUJA
- NIDUS
- NODUS
- NOULD
- NUDDY
- NUDER
- NUDES
- NUDGE
- NUDIE
- NUDZH
- NUKED
- NURDS
- NURDY
- ODEUM
- ODIUM
- ODOUR
- OUNDY
- OUPED
- OUTDO
- OUTED
- PENDU
- PERDU
- POUND
- PROUD
- PRUDE
- PSEUD
- PUDDY
- PUDGE
- PUDGY
- PUDIC
- PUDOR
- PUDSY
- PUDUS
- PUKED
- PULED
- PURDA
- PURED
- PUTID
- QUADS
- QUAYD
- QUIDS
- QUOAD
- QUODS
- REDUB
- REDUX
- ROUND
- RUDAS
- RUDDS
- RUDDY
- RUDER
- RUDES
- RUDIE
- RUDIS
- RUEDA
- RULED
- RUNDS
- RUNED
- SADHU
- SCAUD
- SCUDI
- SCUDO
- SCUDS
- SEDUM
- SLUED
- SOUND
- SPUDS
- SPUED
- SQUAD
- SQUID
- STUDE
- STUDS
- STUDY
- SUDDS
- SUDOR
- SUDSY
- SUEDE
- SUIDS
- SURDS
- SURED
- SUSED
- TAULD
- TENDU
- THUDS
- TRUED
- TUBED
- TUMID
- TUNDS
- TUNED
- TURDS
- UDALS
- UDDER
- UDONS
- UGGED
- ULNAD
- UMMED
- UMPED
- UNBED
- UNBID
- UNDAM
- UNDEE
- UNDER
- UNDID
- UNDOS
- UNDUE
- UNDUG
- UNFED
- UNGOD
- UNKED
- UNKID
- UNLED
- UNLID
- UNRED
- UNRID
- UNSOD
- UNWED
- UPDOS
- UPDRY
- UPEND
- UPLED
- UPPED
- URDEE
- UREDO
- URGED
- URNED
- URPED
- URSID
- VENDU
- VODOU
- VODUN
- WOULD
- WOUND
- WUDDY
- WUDUS
- YAUDS
- YAULD
- YUKED
After looking at the list above, what you should do is narrow it down, tailoring it to your specific needs. Check the placement of the “D” and the “U” in the word, crossing out all the options that contain those letters in the wrong positions. Then, look at all the letters that came out gray in your previous guesses and cross out all the words containing any of them. This reduced version of the list should be the starting point for your future guesses, because it will help ensure you do not re-use letters and placements that can’t be part of the answer.
Looking at the options you have left, pick three letters you haven’t tried yet (or five, if you want to set the “D” and “U” aside for a while) among the most common ones and include them all at once. Common letters include consonants like “L,” “R,” and “T,” as well as all the vowels. Depending on where your “U” is placed and what letters precede or succeed it, the word might be more or less likely to have another vowel, or even two other vowels.
Make sure to update your options after each new guess, crossing out all the words containing letters that came out gray. That way, as you make your way through the rest of the alphabet, it becomes easier to know what letters are most likely to appear, and where.
Remember, there might be a repetition somewhere, but don’t assume there will be one unless there are strong indicators among the options you have left.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).