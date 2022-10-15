Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘C’ as the fourth letter

Wordle is a casual game and its games don’t take long. However, having a tracker for a player’s sequence of victories and the ease of posting results on social media are two very important factors to make players want to dedicate themselves in a way that is a little more than casual.
One of the biggest challenges for these players is being able to play every day, because sometimes there is simply a lack of time.
There’s a great way to deal with Wordle when you don’t want to spend a lot of time. First, look for a list of four or five words with no letters repeated between them. Using all of them, regardless of the hints that appear, will leave you with one or two attempts left, and most likely all the letters present will already be colored on the screen. Then you just need to rearrange them to find the correct answer.
One of the most time-consuming factors when playing Wordle is thinking about which words to guess next. This strategy skips these steps, streamlining the process as a whole.
If you still don’t know what to guess after only finding the letter “C” in the fourth position, here is a list of five-letter words with “C” as the fourth letter.
Five-letter words with ‘C’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle
- abaca
- abaci
- aback
- abacs
- acock
- aitch
- alack
- aleck
- alecs
- amice
- amici
- amuck
- apace
- areca
- atocs
- bacca
- bacco
- baccy
- banco
- bancs
- barca
- batch
- beach
- beech
- belch
- bench
- biccy
- birch
- bitch
- black
- block
- blocs
- bocca
- bocce
- bocci
- bonce
- botch
- brace
- brach
- brack
- bract
- brick
- broch
- brock
- bunce
- bunch
- bunco
- butch
- caeca
- casco
- catch
- cerci
- chace
- chack
- chaco
- check
- chica
- chich
- chick
- chico
- chics
- chock
- choco
- chocs
- chuck
- cinch
- cinct
- circa
- circs
- cisco
- clach
- clack
- cleck
- click
- clock
- cluck
- coach
- coact
- cocci
- cocco
- conch
- cooch
- couch
- crack
- crick
- croci
- crock
- crocs
- cruck
- culch
- curch
- cutch
- cwtch
- dance
- darcy
- daych
- deice
- deuce
- diact
- disci
- disco
- discs
- ditch
- dolce
- dolci
- douce
- doucs
- drack
- draco
- dreck
- drice
- dunce
- dunch
- dutch
- edict
- educe
- educt
- eject
- elect
- emacs
- enact
- epact
- epics
- epoch
- erect
- erica
- erick
- erics
- eruct
- evict
- exact
- execs
- fancy
- farce
- farci
- farcy
- fasci
- fence
- fetch
- filch
- finca
- finch
- fiscs
- fitch
- flack
- fleck
- flick
- flics
- flock
- flocs
- force
- frack
- fract
- frock
- furca
- ganch
- gaucy
- gawcy
- glace
- grace
- grece
- grice
- gryce
- guaco
- gulch
- haick
- hance
- hanch
- hatch
- hence
- heuch
- hilch
- hitch
- hoick
- hooch
- hotch
- hunch
- hutch
- juice
- juicy
- junco
- keech
- kench
- ketch
- klick
- knack
- knock
- kotch
- kutch
- kyack
- laich
- laics
- lance
- lanch
- larch
- latch
- lauch
- leach
- leccy
- leech
- letch
- leuch
- leuco
- linch
- loach
- luach
- lunch
- lurch
- lynch
- march
- marcs
- match
- mecca
- merch
- mercs
- mercy
- milch
- mince
- mincy
- misch
- mitch
- mooch
- mouch
- mulch
- mulct
- munch
- musca
- mutch
- nance
- nancy
- narco
- narcs
- natch
- nauch
- niece
- nonce
- notch
- orach
- oracy
- ounce
- pance
- parch
- patch
- peace
- peach
- peece
- pence
- perce
- perch
- phoca
- piccy
- piece
- pilch
- pinch
- pisco
- pitch
- place
- plack
- plica
- pluck
- poach
- ponce
- poncy
- pooch
- porch
- potch
- pouch
- price
- prick
- pricy
- psych
- punce
- punch
- quack
- quich
- quick
- rance
- ranch
- ratch
- reach
- react
- recce
- recco
- reccy
- reech
- retch
- roach
- rotch
- runch
- saice
- saick
- saics
- sauce
- sauch
- saucy
- secco
- shack
- shock
- shuck
- since
- slack
- slice
- slick
- smack
- smock
- snack
- sneck
- snick
- snuck
- sonce
- souce
- souct
- sowce
- space
- spacy
- speck
- specs
- spica
- spice
- spick
- spics
- spicy
- stack
- stich
- stick
- stock
- stuck
- succi
- sulci
- swack
- synch
- syncs
- talcs
- talcy
- teach
- telco
- tench
- terce
- teuch
- thack
- theca
- thick
- ticca
- tinct
- titch
- torch
- torcs
- touch
- trace
- track
- tract
- treck
- trice
- trick
- trock
- truce
- truck
- twice
- vauch
- vetch
- vinca
- voice
- vouch
- waacs
- watch
- welch
- wench
- whack
- which
- wicca
- wilco
- wince
- winch
- witch
- wrack
- wreck
- wrick
- yacca
- yarco
- yecch
- yince
- yoick
- yucca
- yucch
- zilch
- zinco
- zincs
- zincy
- zocco
Even though all the words in this list are accepted by Wordle, and the list can give hints about the rest of the letters that are still missing, the best thing to do is to pay attention to the letters that you already know are not present to narrow the list of options.
Another good tip is to start testing the most common letters first, as they naturally have a greater chance of being present in the correct answer. Also, try to guess the most common words first, since strange words are rarely Wordle answers. That way you should be able to get the correct answer.