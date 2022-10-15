Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘C’ as the fourth letter

Wordle is a casual game and its games don’t take long. However, having a tracker for a player’s sequence of victories and the ease of posting results on social media are two very important factors to make players want to dedicate themselves in a way that is a little more than casual.

One of the biggest challenges for these players is being able to play every day, because sometimes there is simply a lack of time.

There’s a great way to deal with Wordle when you don’t want to spend a lot of time. First, look for a list of four or five words with no letters repeated between them. Using all of them, regardless of the hints that appear, will leave you with one or two attempts left, and most likely all the letters present will already be colored on the screen. Then you just need to rearrange them to find the correct answer.

One of the most time-consuming factors when playing Wordle is thinking about which words to guess next. This strategy skips these steps, streamlining the process as a whole.

If you still don’t know what to guess after only finding the letter “C” in the fourth position, here is a list of five-letter words with “C” as the fourth letter.

Five-letter words with ‘C’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle

abaca

abaci

aback

abacs

acock

aitch

alack

aleck

alecs

amice

amici

amuck

apace

areca

atocs

bacca

bacco

baccy

banco

bancs

barca

batch

beach

beech

belch

bench

biccy

birch

bitch

black

block

blocs

bocca

bocce

bocci

bonce

botch

brace

brach

brack

bract

brick

broch

brock

bunce

bunch

bunco

butch

caeca

casco

catch

cerci

chace

chack

chaco

check

chica

chich

chick

chico

chics

chock

choco

chocs

chuck

cinch

cinct

circa

circs

cisco

clach

clack

cleck

click

clock

cluck

coach

coact

cocci

cocco

conch

cooch

couch

crack

crick

croci

crock

crocs

cruck

culch

curch

cutch

cwtch

dance

darcy

daych

deice

deuce

diact

disci

disco

discs

ditch

dolce

dolci

douce

doucs

drack

draco

dreck

drice

dunce

dunch

dutch

edict

educe

educt

eject

elect

emacs

enact

epact

epics

epoch

erect

erica

erick

erics

eruct

evict

exact

execs

fancy

farce

farci

farcy

fasci

fence

fetch

filch

finca

finch

fiscs

fitch

flack

fleck

flick

flics

flock

flocs

force

frack

fract

frock

furca

ganch

gaucy

gawcy

glace

grace

grece

grice

gryce

guaco

gulch

haick

hance

hanch

hatch

hence

heuch

hilch

hitch

hoick

hooch

hotch

hunch

hutch

juice

juicy

junco

keech

kench

ketch

klick

knack

knock

kotch

kutch

kyack

laich

laics

lance

lanch

larch

latch

lauch

leach

leccy

leech

letch

leuch

leuco

linch

loach

luach

lunch

lurch

lynch

march

marcs

match

mecca

merch

mercs

mercy

milch

mince

mincy

misch

mitch

mooch

mouch

mulch

mulct

munch

musca

mutch

nance

nancy

narco

narcs

natch

nauch

niece

nonce

notch

orach

oracy

ounce

pance

parch

patch

peace

peach

peece

pence

perce

perch

phoca

piccy

piece

pilch

pinch

pisco

pitch

place

plack

plica

pluck

poach

ponce

poncy

pooch

porch

potch

pouch

price

prick

pricy

psych

punce

punch

quack

quich

quick

rance

ranch

ratch

reach

react

recce

recco

reccy

reech

retch

roach

rotch

runch

saice

saick

saics

sauce

sauch

saucy

secco

shack

shock

shuck

since

slack

slice

slick

smack

smock

snack

sneck

snick

snuck

sonce

souce

souct

sowce

space

spacy

speck

specs

spica

spice

spick

spics

spicy

stack

stich

stick

stock

stuck

succi

sulci

swack

synch

syncs

talcs

talcy

teach

telco

tench

terce

teuch

thack

theca

thick

ticca

tinct

titch

torch

torcs

touch

trace

track

tract

treck

trice

trick

trock

truce

truck

twice

vauch

vetch

vinca

voice

vouch

waacs

watch

welch

wench

whack

which

wicca

wilco

wince

winch

witch

wrack

wreck

wrick

yacca

yarco

yecch

yince

yoick

yucca

yucch

zilch

zinco

zincs

zincy

zocco

Even though all the words in this list are accepted by Wordle, and the list can give hints about the rest of the letters that are still missing, the best thing to do is to pay attention to the letters that you already know are not present to narrow the list of options.

Another good tip is to start testing the most common letters first, as they naturally have a greater chance of being present in the correct answer. Also, try to guess the most common words first, since strange words are rarely Wordle answers. That way you should be able to get the correct answer.