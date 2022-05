Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘C’

Finding the answer to the Wordle has become a part of many players’ daily routines. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word that must be guessed in up to six tries, with no clues but the letters themselves. In a format reminiscent of the classic Mastermind, letters will change colors after each guess, indicating if they’re in the correct position, in the wrong position, or not part of the word at all.

Most longtime players have found or developed their preferred strategies by now, and on most days, these strategies can guarantee that winning will be easy enough. But there are still days when you might find yourself stuck with a couple of letters after a few guesses, with no idea where to go from there. If all you found was a “C” at the beginning of your word, for instance, you can check the list below for some inspiration.

Five-letter words starting with “C” to try on Wordle

CABAL

CABBY

CABER

CABIN

CABLE

CABOB

CACAO

CACAS

CACHE

CACTI

CADDY

CADES

CADET

CADGE

CADGY

CADIS

CADRE

CAECA

CAFES

CAFFS

CAGED

CAGER

CAGES

CAGEY

CAHOW

CAIDS

CAINS

CAIRD

CAIRN

CAJON

CAKED

CAKES

CAKEY

CALFS

CALIF

CALIX

CALKS

CALLA

CALLS

CALMS

CALOS

CALVE

CALYX

CAMAS

CAMEL

CAMEO

CAMES

CAMIA

CAMIS

CAMOS

CAMPI

CAMPO

CAMPS

CAMPY

CANAL

CANDY

CANED

CANER

CANES

CANID

CANNA

CANNY

CANOE

CANON

CANSO

CANST

CANTO

CANTS

CANTY

CAPED

CAPER

CAPES

CAPHS

CAPIZ

CAPON

CAPOS

CAPOT

CAPRI

CAPUT

CARAT

CARBO

CARBS

CARDS

CARED

CARER

CARES

CARET

CAREX

CARGO

CARKS

CARLE

CARLS

CARNS

CARNY

CAROB

CAROL

CAROM

CARPI

CARPS

CARRS

CARRY

CARSE

CARTE

CARTS

CARVE

CASAS

CASED

CASES

CASKS

CASKY

CASTE

CASTS

CASUS

CATCH

CATER

CATES

CATTY

CAULD

CAULK

CAULS

CAURI

CAUSE

CAVAL

CAVAS

CAVED

CAVER

CAVES

CAVIE

CAVIL

CAWED

CEASE

CEBID

CECAL

CECUM

CEDAR

CEDED

CEDER

CEDES

CEDIS

CEIBA

CEILI

CEILS

CELEB

CELLA

CELLI

CELLO

CELLS

CELOM

CELTS

CENSE

CENTO

CENTS

CENTU

CEORL

CEPES

CERCI

CERED

CERES

CERIA

CERIC

CEROS

CERTS

CESTA

CESTI

CETES

CHADS

CHAFE

CHAFF

CHAIN

CHAIR

CHAIS

CHALK

CHAMP

CHAMS

CHANA

CHANG

CHANT

CHAOS

CHAPE

CHAPS

CHAPT

CHARD

CHARE

CHARK

CHARM

CHARR

CHARS

CHART

CHARY

CHASE

CHASM

CHATS

CHAWS

CHAYS

CHEAP

CHEAT

CHECK

CHEEK

CHEEP

CHEER

CHEFS

CHELA

CHEMO

CHEMS

CHERT

CHESS

CHEST

CHETH

CHEVY

CHEWS

CHEWY

CHIAO

CHIAS

CHICA

CHICK

CHICO

CHICS

CHIDE

CHIEF

CHIEL

CHILD

CHILE

CHILI

CHILL

CHIMB

CHIME

CHIMP

CHINA

CHINE

CHING

CHINO

CHINS

CHIPS

CHIRK

CHIRM

CHIRO

CHIRP

CHIRR

CHIRU

CHITS

CHIVE

CHIVY

CHOCK

CHOCS

CHOIL

CHOIR

CHOKE

CHOKY

CHOLI

CHOMP

CHOOK

CHOPS

CHORD

CHORE

CHOSE

CHOTT

CHOWS

CHUBS

CHUCK

CHUFA

CHUFF

CHUGS

CHUMP

CHUMS

CHUNK

CHURL

CHURN

CHURR

CHUSE

CHUTE

CHYLE

CHYME

CIBOL

CIDER

CIGAR

CIGGY

CILIA

CIMEX

CINCH

CINES

CINQS

CIONS

CIRCA

CIRCS

CIRES

CIRRI

CISCO

CISSY

CISTS

CITED

CITER

CITES

CIVET

CIVIC

CIVIE

CIVIL

CIVVY

CLACH

CLACK

CLADE

CLADS

CLAGS

CLAIM

CLAMP

CLAMS

CLANG

CLANK

CLANS

CLAPS

CLAPT

CLARO

CLARY

CLASH

CLASP

CLASS

CLAST

CLAVE

CLAVI

CLAWS

CLAYS

CLEAN

CLEAR

CLEAT

CLEEK

CLEFS

CLEFT

CLEGS

CLEPE

CLEPT

CLERK

CLEWS

CLICK

CLIFF

CLIFT

CLIMB

CLIME

CLINE

CLING

CLINK

CLIPS

CLIPT

CLOAK

CLOCK

CLODS

CLOGS

CLOMB

CLOMP

CLONE

CLONK

CLONS

CLOOT

CLOPS

CLOSE

CLOTH

CLOTS

CLOUD

CLOUR

CLOUT

CLOVE

CLOWN

CLOYS

CLOZE

CLUBS

CLUCK

CLUED

CLUES

CLUMP

CLUNG

CLUNK

CNIDA

COACH

COACT

COADY

COALA

COALS

COALY

COAPT

COAST

COATI

COATS

COBBS

COBBY

COBIA

COBLE

COBRA

COCAS

COCCI

COCKS

COCKY

COCOA

COCOS

CODAS

CODEC

CODED

CODEN

CODER

CODES

CODEX

CODON

COEDS

COFFS

COGON

COHOE

COHOG

COHOS

COIFS

COIGN

COILS

COINS

COIRS

COKED

COKES

COLAS

COLBY

COLDS

COLED

COLES

COLIC

COLIN

COLLY

COLOG

COLON

COLOR

COLTS

COLZA

COMAE

COMAL

COMAS

COMBE

COMBI

COMBO

COMBS

COMER

COMES

COMET

COMFY

COMIC

COMIX

COMMA

COMMO

COMMS

COMMY

COMPO

COMPS

COMPT

COMTE

CONCH

CONDO

CONED

CONES

CONEY

CONGA

CONGE

CONGO

CONIC

CONIN

CONKS

CONKY

CONNS

CONTE

CONTO

CONUS

COOCH

COOED

COOEE

COOER

COOEY

COOFS

COOKS

COOKY

COOLS

COOMB

COONS

COOPS

COOPT

COOTS

COPAL

COPAY

COPED

COPEN

COPER

COPES

COPRA

COPSE

COPSY

COQUI

CORAL

CORBY

CORDS

CORED

CORER

CORES

CORGI

CORIA

CORKS

CORKY

CORMS

CORNS

CORNU

CORNY

CORPS

CORSE

COSEC

COSES

COSET

COSEY

COSIE

COSTA

COSTS

COTAN

COTED

COTES

COTTA

COUCH

COUDE

COUGH

COULD

COUNT

COUPE

COUPS

COURT

COUTH

COVED

COVEN

COVER

COVES

COVET

COVEY

COVIN

COWED

COWER

COWLS

COWRY

COXAE

COXAL

COXED

COXES

COYAU

COYED

COYER

COYLY

COYPU

COZEN

COZES

COZEY

COZIE

CRAAL

CRABS

CRACK

CRAFT

CRAGS

CRAKE

CRAMP

CRAMS

CRANE

CRANK

CRAPE

CRAPS

CRASH

CRASS

CRATE

CRAVE

CRAWL

CRAWS

CRAZE

CRAZY

CREAK

CREAM

CREDO

CREDS

CREED

CREEK

CREEL

CREEP

CREME

CREPE

CREPT

CREPY

CRESS

CREST

CREWS

CRIBS

CRICK

CRIED

CRIER

CRIES

CRIME

CRIMP

CRIPE

CRISP

CRITS

CROAK

CROCI

CROCK

CROCS

CROFT

CRONE

CRONY

CROOK

CROON

CROPS

CRORE

CROSS

CROUP

CROWD

CROWN

CROWS

CROZE

CRUCK

CRUDE

CRUDO

CRUDS

CRUEL

CRUET

CRUFT

CRUMB

CRUMP

CRUNK

CRUOR

CRURA

CRUSE

CRUSH

CRUST

CRWTH

CRYER

CRYPT

CUBBY

CUBEB

CUBED

CUBER

CUBES

CUBIC

CUBIT

CUDDY

CUFFS

CUIFS

CUING

CUISH

CUKES

CULCH

CULET

CULEX

CULLS

CULLY

CULMS

CULPA

CULTI

CULTS

CUMIN

CUNIT

CUPEL

CUPID

CUPPA

CUPPY

CURBS

CURCH

CURDS

CURDY

CURED

CURER

CURES

CURET

CURFS

CURIA

CURIE

CURIO

CURLS

CURLY

CURNS

CURRS

CURRY

CURSE

CURST

CURVE

CURVY

CUSEC

CUSHY

CUSKS

CUSPS

CUSSO

CUTCH

CUTER

CUTES

CUTEY

CUTIE

CUTIN

CUTIS

CUTTY

CUTUP

CUVEE

CUZES

CYANO

CYANS

CYBER

CYCAD

CYCAS

CYCLE

CYCLO

CYDER

CYLIX

CYMAE

CYMAR

CYMAS

CYMES

CYMOL

CYNIC

CYSTS

CYTON

CZARS

Since “C” is a consonant, your obvious next step is to find out the vowels in the word, if you haven’t done so yet. Cross-check all the letters you found on your first guesses with the list above and the lists of vowel-heavy words, even the ones that came out gray before, to maximize the info obtained in each of your next guesses. Another useful tip is that Wordle will never pick a plural form as the daily word. So while some of those words are valid guesses in the game, it’s best to avoid them if you’re running low on tries.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.