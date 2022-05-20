Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘AME’ in the middle

Since its October 2021 release, Josh Wardle’s Wordle seems to have become the internet’s most popular word game.

Each day, a new five-letter word is the answer to the challenge, and players need to guess it in up to six tries. The word is the same for all players on the same calendar day and there are no clues but the letters themselves, which change colors depending on where they are in the word—and if they are in the word at all.

While Wordle may be a simple challenge on most days, there are times when you could get stuck. Maybe you found two or three letters, but you have no idea what your next guess should be, either because you can’t remember any words with that specific combination or because there are too many options to choose from. If that is the case today and all you have is “AME” right in the middle of the word, you can check the list below for inspiration.

Five-letter words with “AME” in the middle to try on Wordle

CAMEL

CAMEO

CAMES

DAMES

FAMED

FAMES

GAMED

GAMER

GAMES

GAMEY

HAMES

KAMES

LAMED

LAMER

LAMES

MAMEE

MAMEY

NAMED

NAMER

NAMES

RAMEE

RAMEN

RAMET

SAMEK

SAMEY

TAMED

TAMER

TAMES

WAMES

YAMEN

There are not that many options, but you will still need to narrow down the list to get the answer right. The first thing you can do is check all the letters that appear gray in your previous guesses, then eliminate all words that contain any of them. A second tip is to avoid plural forms. They are valid guesses if you need them, but Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer to the daily puzzle.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT) to avoid losing your streak.