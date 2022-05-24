Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘AL’

If all you know is that these two are together, this should help.

Figuring out the answer to the daily Wordle is a popular way to start—or end—the day. Josh Wardle’s word-guessing puzzle, now owned by the New York Times, offers a fun and simple challenge and has become an internet phenomenon. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which players need to guess. The word is the same for everyone in the same calendar day and there are no clues except the letters in the guesses, which will provide valuable information for the following guesses.

On most days, if you are an avid player, you will probably find it easy enough to solve the daily puzzle. There are, however, moments when anyone can get stuck. Maybe you found a couple of letters and have no idea where to go next, either because it’s an unusual combination or because there are too many options. Or you may have picked up on a hint that someone shared, but still need further help.

If that is the case and all you know is that the letters “A” and “L” appear in the word together, here is a list that could inspire you:

Five-letter words with “AL” to try on Wordle

AALII

ALACK

ALAMO

ALAND

ALANE

ALANG

ALANS

ALANT

ALARM

ALARY

ALATE

ALBAS

ALBUM

ALCID

ALDER

ALDOL

ALECS

ALEFS

ALEPH

ALERT

ALFAS

ALGAE

ALGAL

ALGAS

ALGID

ALGIN

ALGOR

ALGUM

ALIAS

ALIBI

ALIEN

ALIFS

ALIGN

ALIKE

ALINE

ALIST

ALIVE

ALIYA

ALKIE

ALKYD

ALKYL

ALLAY

ALLEE

ALLEY

ALLOD

ALLOT

ALLOW

ALLOY

ALLYL

ALMAH

ALMAS

ALMEH

ALMES

ALMUD

ALMUG

ALOES

ALOFT

ALOHA

ALOIN

ALONE

ALONG

ALOOF

ALOUD

ALPHA

ALTAR

ALTER

ALTHO

ALTOS

ALULA

ALUMS

ALVAR

ALWAY

ANNAL

APPAL

AREAL

ARGAL

ARTAL

ARVAL

AURAL

AXIAL

BAALS

BALAS

BALDS

BALDY

BALED

BALER

BALES

BALKS

BALKY

BALLS

BALLY

BALMS

BALMY

BALSA

BALTI

BANAL

BASAL

BEALS

BIALI

BIALY

BINAL

BORAL

BUBAL

CABAL

CALFS

CALIF

CALIX

CALKS

CALLA

CALLS

CALMS

CALOS

CALVE

CALYX

CANAL

CAVAL

CECAL

CHALK

COALA

COALS

COALY

COMAL

COPAL

CORAL

COXAL

CRAAL

DALES

DALLY

DEALS

DEALT

DECAL

DEDAL

DHALS

DIALS

DOMAL

DOTAL

DUALS

DUCAL

DURAL

DWALE

EQUAL

EXALT

FALLS

FALSE

FATAL

FECAL

FERAL

FETAL

FINAL

FOALS

FOCAL

FUGAL

GALAH

GALAS

GALAX

GALEA

GALED

GALES

GALLS

GALLY

GALOP

GAYAL

GLIAL

GOALS

GORAL

GRAAL

GYRAL

HADAL

HALAL

HALED

HALER

HALES

HALID

HALLO

HALLS

HALMA

HALMS

HALON

HALOS

HALTS

HALVA

HALVE

HALWA

HAMAL

HEALS

HEMAL

HORAL

IDEAL

ILEAL

ILIAL

JACAL

JALAP

JALOP

JOUAL

JUGAL

JURAL

KALAM

KALES

KALIF

KALPA

KOALA

KRAAL

LAHAL

LALLS

LEGAL

LOCAL

LORAL

LOYAL

MALAR

MALES

MALIC

MALLS

MALMS

MALMY

MALTS

MALTY

MEALS

MEALY

MEDAL

METAL

MODAL

MOLAL

MORAL

MURAL

NALAS

NALED

NASAL

NATAL

NAVAL

NIDAL

NIVAL

NODAL

NOPAL

NOTAL

NYALA

OCTAL

OFFAL

OPALS

ORALS

OVALS

PALEA

PALED

PALER

PALES

PALET

PALIS

PALLS

PALLY

PALMS

PALMY

PALPI

PALPS

PALSA

PALSY

PAPAL

PEALS

PEDAL

PENAL

PETAL

PHIAL

PIBAL

PICAL

PIPAL

PSALM

PUPAL

QUALE

QUALM

RALES

RALLY

RALPH

RAMAL

RATAL

REALM

REALS

REGAL

RENAL

RIALS

RIVAL

RIYAL

ROYAL

RUGAL

RURAL

SABAL

SALAD

SALAL

SALAT

SALEP

SALES

SALIC

SALLY

SALMI

SALOL

SALON

SALPA

SALPS

SALSA

SALTS

SALTY

SALUT

SALVE

SALVO

SCALD

SCALE

SCALL

SCALP

SCALY

SEALS

SEPAL

SERAL

SETAL

SHALE

SHALL

SHALT

SHALY

SHEAL

SHOAL

SIALS

SISAL

SKALD

SKOAL

SMALL

SMALT

SPALE

SPALL

STALE

STALK

STALL

STEAL

SURAL

SWALE

TALAR

TALAS

TALCS

TALCY

TALER

TALES

TALKS

TALKY

TALLS

TALLY

TALON

TALUK

TALUS

TAMAL

TEALS

TEPAL

THALI

TICAL

TIDAL

TONAL

TOTAL

TRIAL

TUBAL

TYPAL

UREAL

URIAL

USUAL

UVEAL

VAGAL

VALES

VALET

VALID

VALOR

VALSE

VALUE

VALVE

VASAL

VEALS

VEALY

VENAL

VIALS

VINAL

VIRAL

VITAL

VOCAL

WALED

WALER

WALES

WALIE

WALIS

WALKS

WALLA

WALLS

WALLY

WALTZ

WEALD

WEALS

WHALE

WHEAL

WOALD

ZEALS

ZOEAL

ZONAL

The words above all feature the letters “A” and “L” together in the word. If you found them separately, our list of words with “A” and “L” in them might be more helpful, though it is even longer. In both cases, you will need to narrow down the list and make the best out of any guesses you have left. The first step is to check the positioning of the letters: you probably know where the “AL” is in the word, and that will reduce the list considerably. After that, cross-check the letters you found in your previous guesses, whether they came out green, yellow, or even gray, since that will provide valuable information.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).