Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘AL’

Figuring out the answer to the daily Wordle is a popular way to start—or end—the day. Josh Wardle’s word-guessing puzzle, now owned by the New York Times, offers a fun and simple challenge and has become an internet phenomenon. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which players need to guess. The word is the same for everyone in the same calendar day and there are no clues except the letters in the guesses, which will provide valuable information for the following guesses.
On most days, if you are an avid player, you will probably find it easy enough to solve the daily puzzle. There are, however, moments when anyone can get stuck. Maybe you found a couple of letters and have no idea where to go next, either because it’s an unusual combination or because there are too many options. Or you may have picked up on a hint that someone shared, but still need further help.
If that is the case and all you know is that the letters “A” and “L” appear in the word together, here is a list that could inspire you:
Five-letter words with “AL” to try on Wordle
- AALII
- ALACK
- ALAMO
- ALAND
- ALANE
- ALANG
- ALANS
- ALANT
- ALARM
- ALARY
- ALATE
- ALBAS
- ALBUM
- ALCID
- ALDER
- ALDOL
- ALECS
- ALEFS
- ALEPH
- ALERT
- ALFAS
- ALGAE
- ALGAL
- ALGAS
- ALGID
- ALGIN
- ALGOR
- ALGUM
- ALIAS
- ALIBI
- ALIEN
- ALIFS
- ALIGN
- ALIKE
- ALINE
- ALIST
- ALIVE
- ALIYA
- ALKIE
- ALKYD
- ALKYL
- ALLAY
- ALLEE
- ALLEY
- ALLOD
- ALLOT
- ALLOW
- ALLOY
- ALLYL
- ALMAH
- ALMAS
- ALMEH
- ALMES
- ALMUD
- ALMUG
- ALOES
- ALOFT
- ALOHA
- ALOIN
- ALONE
- ALONG
- ALOOF
- ALOUD
- ALPHA
- ALTAR
- ALTER
- ALTHO
- ALTOS
- ALULA
- ALUMS
- ALVAR
- ALWAY
- ANNAL
- APPAL
- AREAL
- ARGAL
- ARTAL
- ARVAL
- AURAL
- AXIAL
- BAALS
- BALAS
- BALDS
- BALDY
- BALED
- BALER
- BALES
- BALKS
- BALKY
- BALLS
- BALLY
- BALMS
- BALMY
- BALSA
- BALTI
- BANAL
- BASAL
- BEALS
- BIALI
- BIALY
- BINAL
- BORAL
- BUBAL
- CABAL
- CALFS
- CALIF
- CALIX
- CALKS
- CALLA
- CALLS
- CALMS
- CALOS
- CALVE
- CALYX
- CANAL
- CAVAL
- CECAL
- CHALK
- COALA
- COALS
- COALY
- COMAL
- COPAL
- CORAL
- COXAL
- CRAAL
- DALES
- DALLY
- DEALS
- DEALT
- DECAL
- DEDAL
- DHALS
- DIALS
- DOMAL
- DOTAL
- DUALS
- DUCAL
- DURAL
- DWALE
- EQUAL
- EXALT
- FALLS
- FALSE
- FATAL
- FECAL
- FERAL
- FETAL
- FINAL
- FOALS
- FOCAL
- FUGAL
- GALAH
- GALAS
- GALAX
- GALEA
- GALED
- GALES
- GALLS
- GALLY
- GALOP
- GAYAL
- GLIAL
- GOALS
- GORAL
- GRAAL
- GYRAL
- HADAL
- HALAL
- HALED
- HALER
- HALES
- HALID
- HALLO
- HALLS
- HALMA
- HALMS
- HALON
- HALOS
- HALTS
- HALVA
- HALVE
- HALWA
- HAMAL
- HEALS
- HEMAL
- HORAL
- IDEAL
- ILEAL
- ILIAL
- JACAL
- JALAP
- JALOP
- JOUAL
- JUGAL
- JURAL
- KALAM
- KALES
- KALIF
- KALPA
- KOALA
- KRAAL
- LAHAL
- LALLS
- LEGAL
- LOCAL
- LORAL
- LOYAL
- MALAR
- MALES
- MALIC
- MALLS
- MALMS
- MALMY
- MALTS
- MALTY
- MEALS
- MEALY
- MEDAL
- METAL
- MODAL
- MOLAL
- MORAL
- MURAL
- NALAS
- NALED
- NASAL
- NATAL
- NAVAL
- NIDAL
- NIVAL
- NODAL
- NOPAL
- NOTAL
- NYALA
- OCTAL
- OFFAL
- OPALS
- ORALS
- OVALS
- PALEA
- PALED
- PALER
- PALES
- PALET
- PALIS
- PALLS
- PALLY
- PALMS
- PALMY
- PALPI
- PALPS
- PALSA
- PALSY
- PAPAL
- PEALS
- PEDAL
- PENAL
- PETAL
- PHIAL
- PIBAL
- PICAL
- PIPAL
- PSALM
- PUPAL
- QUALE
- QUALM
- RALES
- RALLY
- RALPH
- RAMAL
- RATAL
- REALM
- REALS
- REGAL
- RENAL
- RIALS
- RIVAL
- RIYAL
- ROYAL
- RUGAL
- RURAL
- SABAL
- SALAD
- SALAL
- SALAT
- SALEP
- SALES
- SALIC
- SALLY
- SALMI
- SALOL
- SALON
- SALPA
- SALPS
- SALSA
- SALTS
- SALTY
- SALUT
- SALVE
- SALVO
- SCALD
- SCALE
- SCALL
- SCALP
- SCALY
- SEALS
- SEPAL
- SERAL
- SETAL
- SHALE
- SHALL
- SHALT
- SHALY
- SHEAL
- SHOAL
- SIALS
- SISAL
- SKALD
- SKOAL
- SMALL
- SMALT
- SPALE
- SPALL
- STALE
- STALK
- STALL
- STEAL
- SURAL
- SWALE
- TALAR
- TALAS
- TALCS
- TALCY
- TALER
- TALES
- TALKS
- TALKY
- TALLS
- TALLY
- TALON
- TALUK
- TALUS
- TAMAL
- TEALS
- TEPAL
- THALI
- TICAL
- TIDAL
- TONAL
- TOTAL
- TRIAL
- TUBAL
- TYPAL
- UREAL
- URIAL
- USUAL
- UVEAL
- VAGAL
- VALES
- VALET
- VALID
- VALOR
- VALSE
- VALUE
- VALVE
- VASAL
- VEALS
- VEALY
- VENAL
- VIALS
- VINAL
- VIRAL
- VITAL
- VOCAL
- WALED
- WALER
- WALES
- WALIE
- WALIS
- WALKS
- WALLA
- WALLS
- WALLY
- WALTZ
- WEALD
- WEALS
- WHALE
- WHEAL
- WOALD
- ZEALS
- ZOEAL
- ZONAL
The words above all feature the letters “A” and “L” together in the word. If you found them separately, our list of words with “A” and “L” in them might be more helpful, though it is even longer. In both cases, you will need to narrow down the list and make the best out of any guesses you have left. The first step is to check the positioning of the letters: you probably know where the “AL” is in the word, and that will reduce the list considerably. After that, cross-check the letters you found in your previous guesses, whether they came out green, yellow, or even gray, since that will provide valuable information.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).