Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘F’

For many Wordle players—especially the ones who have been playing for a long time—it is essential to have a good strategy in place. Usually, that strategy comes in the form of a word, or a set of words, which you always start from. They could be vowel-heavy words, words with the most common vowels and consonants, or even words that, together, cover most of the alphabet. You can pick whatever strategy you feel most comfortable with.

But one thing is common for all of them: don’t expect your strategy to work exactly the same way every day. Each word you enter can only cover so much, and sometimes your first couple of guesses won’t get you close to the answer, even with a letter or two turning green or yellow. When that happens, looking up a list of words that fit the exact criteria you’re looking for might be a way of finding the answer more quickly.

If what you found today so far was an “F” at the beginning and an “A” somewhere else in the word, check out the list and guide below for some ideas of what to do next.

Five-letter words with “A” and starting with “F” to try on Wordle

Your next goals will be finding the right placement of the “A” and figuring out what letters fill the other three blanks. For now, a good start is looking at the list above and narrowing it down. Look at all the letters that came out gray in your previous guesses so far, and cross out all words containing any of them. Then, do the same for words containing letters that came out yellow for you, like the “A,” but only cross out the ones that repeat the incorrect placements. That will help you visualize the options that actually fit your criteria.

To find the remaining three letters, you will need to try the most common ones, like “E,” “L,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” over the next couple of guesses. You can do so by keeping the “F” and the “A,” picking words like “FALSE” and “FRACT” from your narrowed-down version of the list, or by setting aside at least one of the letters you already know, forming words like “SLATE.” If you do keep the “A,” remember to avoid placing it in the same position where the game gave you the yellow box as feedback.

The letters don’t need to be exactly those, because you might have used a couple of them before, but they should be up there. What matters the most is that you prioritize guesses with five different letters, which will give you more answers and letters you haven’t used yet, before you invest in the possibility of a repetition. That way, you should be able to find the answer soon.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).