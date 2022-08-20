Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘T’

Sometimes, even with a good strategy, finding the answer to Wordle can be a bit harder than usual. After you figure out a couple of letters, you might still not feel any closer to figuring out the actual word of the day.

If all you know is that today’s word starts with a “T” and contains an “A” somewhere, check out the list and guide below to know your options and what you can do next.

Five-letter words with “A” and starting with “T” to try on Wordle

TABBY

TABER

TABES

TABID

TABLA

TABLE

TABOO

TABOR

TABUN

TABUS

TACAN

TACES

TACET

TACHE

TACHS

TACIT

TACKS

TACKY

TACOS

TACTS

TAELS

TAFFY

TAFIA

TAHRS

TAIGA

TAIKO

TAILS

TAINS

TAINT

TAJES

TAKAS

TAKEN

TAKER

TAKES

TAKIN

TALAR

TALAS

TALCS

TALCY

TALER

TALES

TALKS

TALKY

TALLS

TALLY

TALON

TALUK

TALUS

TAMAL

TAMED

TAMER

TAMES

TAMIS

TAMMY

TAMPS

TANGA

TANGO

TANGS

TANGY

TANKA

TANKS

TANSY

TANTO

TAPAS

TAPED

TAPER

TAPES

TAPIR

TAPIS

TARDO

TARDY

TARED

TARES

TARGA

TARGE TARNS

TAROC

TAROK

TAROS

TAROT

TARPS

TARRE

TARRY

TARSI

TARTS

TARTY

TASED

TASES

TASKS

TASSE

TASSO

TASTE

TASTY

TATAR

TATER

TATES

TATTY

TAUNT

TAUON

TAUPE

TAWED

TAWER

TAWIE

TAWNY

TAWSE

TAXED

TAXER

TAXES

TAXIS

TAXOL

TAXON

TAXUS

TAYRA

TAZZA

TAZZE

TEACH

TEAKS

TEALS

TEAMS

TEARS

TEARY

TEASE

TEATS

TECTA

TEGUA

TELAE

TELAR

TELIA

TENIA

TEPAL

TEPAS

TERAI

TERGA

TERRA

TESLA

TESTA

TETRA

TEXAS

THACK

THALI

THANE

THANK

THARM

THAWS

THECA

THETA

THRAW

THUJA

THUYA

TIANS TIARA

TIBIA

TICAL

TIDAL

TIKKA

TILAK

TINEA

TITAN

TOADS

TOADY

TOAST

TODAY

TOEAS

TOGAE

TOGAS

TOKAY

TOLAN

TOLAR

TOLAS

TOMAN

TONAL

TONGA

TOPAZ

TORAH

TORAS

TORTA

TOSAS

TOTAL

TRACE

TRACK

TRACT

TRADE

TRAGI

TRAIK

TRAIL

TRAIN

TRAIT

TRAMP

TRAMS

TRANK

TRANQ

TRANS

TRAPS

TRAPT

TRASH

TRASS

TRAVE

TRAWL

TRAYF

TRAYS

TREAD

TREAT

TREFA

TRIAC

TRIAD

TRIAL

TROAK

TRONA

TRYMA

TSADE

TSADI

TSARS

TSUBA

TUBAE

TUBAL

TUBAS

TUFAS

TUNAS

TWAES

TWAIN

TWANG

TWEAK

TYPAL

TZARS

Crossing out all words that contain the “A” in a wrong placement already helps you narrow down the list, at least a little. Over your next guesses, your mission and finding that correct placement will be finding the other three letters. There can be three entirely new letters, or there might be at least one repetition, whether it is the “A” or “T” (even both of them, like in “TATAR”) or one of the letters you haven’t found yet. But for now, it might be safer to assume that they are all different, so you can get as much information as possible from each guess.

Prioritize some of the most common letters, like “E,” “K,” “L,” and “R,” and do not re-use any of the ones that came out gray in your previous guesses. They will not add any new information and will only waste your time. Try placing the “A” in a different position with each new word until it turns green, which also helps. You should have at least enough information to guess correctly within a couple of tries.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).