Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and starting with ‘T’

Sometimes, even with a good strategy, finding the answer to Wordle can be a bit harder than usual. After you figure out a couple of letters, you might still not feel any closer to figuring out the actual word of the day.
If all you know is that today’s word starts with a “T” and contains an “A” somewhere, check out the list and guide below to know your options and what you can do next.
Five-letter words with “A” and starting with “T” to try on Wordle
- TABBY
- TABER
- TABES
- TABID
- TABLA
- TABLE
- TABOO
- TABOR
- TABUN
- TABUS
- TACAN
- TACES
- TACET
- TACHE
- TACHS
- TACIT
- TACKS
- TACKY
- TACOS
- TACTS
- TAELS
- TAFFY
- TAFIA
- TAHRS
- TAIGA
- TAIKO
- TAILS
- TAINS
- TAINT
- TAJES
- TAKAS
- TAKEN
- TAKER
- TAKES
- TAKIN
- TALAR
- TALAS
- TALCS
- TALCY
- TALER
- TALES
- TALKS
- TALKY
- TALLS
- TALLY
- TALON
- TALUK
- TALUS
- TAMAL
- TAMED
- TAMER
- TAMES
- TAMIS
- TAMMY
- TAMPS
- TANGA
- TANGO
- TANGS
- TANGY
- TANKA
- TANKS
- TANSY
- TANTO
- TAPAS
- TAPED
- TAPER
- TAPES
- TAPIR
- TAPIS
- TARDO
- TARDY
- TARED
- TARES
- TARGA
- TARGE
- TARNS
- TAROC
- TAROK
- TAROS
- TAROT
- TARPS
- TARRE
- TARRY
- TARSI
- TARTS
- TARTY
- TASED
- TASES
- TASKS
- TASSE
- TASSO
- TASTE
- TASTY
- TATAR
- TATER
- TATES
- TATTY
- TAUNT
- TAUON
- TAUPE
- TAWED
- TAWER
- TAWIE
- TAWNY
- TAWSE
- TAXED
- TAXER
- TAXES
- TAXIS
- TAXOL
- TAXON
- TAXUS
- TAYRA
- TAZZA
- TAZZE
- TEACH
- TEAKS
- TEALS
- TEAMS
- TEARS
- TEARY
- TEASE
- TEATS
- TECTA
- TEGUA
- TELAE
- TELAR
- TELIA
- TENIA
- TEPAL
- TEPAS
- TERAI
- TERGA
- TERRA
- TESLA
- TESTA
- TETRA
- TEXAS
- THACK
- THALI
- THANE
- THANK
- THARM
- THAWS
- THECA
- THETA
- THRAW
- THUJA
- THUYA
- TIANS
- TIARA
- TIBIA
- TICAL
- TIDAL
- TIKKA
- TILAK
- TINEA
- TITAN
- TOADS
- TOADY
- TOAST
- TODAY
- TOEAS
- TOGAE
- TOGAS
- TOKAY
- TOLAN
- TOLAR
- TOLAS
- TOMAN
- TONAL
- TONGA
- TOPAZ
- TORAH
- TORAS
- TORTA
- TOSAS
- TOTAL
- TRACE
- TRACK
- TRACT
- TRADE
- TRAGI
- TRAIK
- TRAIL
- TRAIN
- TRAIT
- TRAMP
- TRAMS
- TRANK
- TRANQ
- TRANS
- TRAPS
- TRAPT
- TRASH
- TRASS
- TRAVE
- TRAWL
- TRAYF
- TRAYS
- TREAD
- TREAT
- TREFA
- TRIAC
- TRIAD
- TRIAL
- TROAK
- TRONA
- TRYMA
- TSADE
- TSADI
- TSARS
- TSUBA
- TUBAE
- TUBAL
- TUBAS
- TUFAS
- TUNAS
- TWAES
- TWAIN
- TWANG
- TWEAK
- TYPAL
- TZARS
Crossing out all words that contain the “A” in a wrong placement already helps you narrow down the list, at least a little. Over your next guesses, your mission and finding that correct placement will be finding the other three letters. There can be three entirely new letters, or there might be at least one repetition, whether it is the “A” or “T” (even both of them, like in “TATAR”) or one of the letters you haven’t found yet. But for now, it might be safer to assume that they are all different, so you can get as much information as possible from each guess.
Prioritize some of the most common letters, like “E,” “K,” “L,” and “R,” and do not re-use any of the ones that came out gray in your previous guesses. They will not add any new information and will only waste your time. Try placing the “A” in a different position with each new word until it turns green, which also helps. You should have at least enough information to guess correctly within a couple of tries.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).