Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ending in ‘T’

Over a few months since its release, Wordle has become an important part of players’ routines. Each day, a new five-letter mystery word is up, and they must guess it within six tries and 24 hours if they decide to do so. There are no clues to start, but each guess provides visual feedback that can help you get closer to the answer—specifically, if each letter is present or not, and if the ones present are in the right place in the word or not.
What that means is the best and most popular strategies all revolve around a specific word, or a set of words, that can give you the best information to start the game with. They are usually the letters that appear most frequently in English.
Sometimes, after a few guesses, a couple of letters come out yellow (present, but in the wrong place) or green (present and in the correct place), but you still don’t feel much closer to the answer. That is especially true when the one letter that comes out green is the one at the very end of the word.
If you found an ending “T” and an “A” somewhere in today’s word, check out the list and guide below for some options and what to do with them.
Five-letter words with “A” and ending in “T” to try on Wordle
- ABAFT
- ABBOT
- ABLET
- ABORT
- ABOUT
- ABSIT
- ADAPT
- ADBOT
- ADEPT
- ADMIT
- ADOPT
- ADULT
- ADUST
- AFOOT
- AFRIT
- AGAST
- AGENT
- AGIST
- AGLET
- AHENT
- AHINT
- AIGHT
- ALANT
- ALEFT
- ALERT
- ALIST
- ALLOT
- ALOFT
- AMAUT
- AMBIT
- AMENT
- AMORT
- AMOWT
- AMRIT
- ANENT
- ANGST
- ANNAT
- APART
- APERT
- APORT
- ARETT
- ARGOT
- ARHAT
- ARIOT
- ARMET
- ARNUT
- ARRET
- ASCOT
- ASHET
- ASSET
- ASSOT
- ATILT
- AUDIT
- AUGHT
- AVANT
- AVAST
- AVERT
- AWAIT
- AYONT
- BAHUT
- BEAST
- BEAUT
- BEGAT
- BEPAT
- BESAT
- BLART
- BLAST
- BLATT
- BLEAT
- BLOAT
- BOART
- BOAST
- BOWAT
- BRACT
- BRANT
- BRAST
- CADET
- CAGOT
- CANST
- CAPOT
- CAPUT
- CARAT
- CARET
- CHAFT
- CHANT
- CHAPT
- CHART
- CHEAT
- CLAPT
- CLART
- CLAST
- CLAUT
- CLEAT
- COACT
- COAPT
- COAST
- CRAFT
- CURAT
- DAINT
- DAULT
- DAUNT
- DAVIT
- DAYNT
- DEALT
- DEFAT
- DERAT
- DIACT
- DRAFT
- DRANT
- DUCAT
- EARNT
- EARST
- ECLAT
- ENACT
- EPACT
- EXACT
- EXALT
- EXEAT
- EXPAT
- FACET
- FAGOT
- FAINT
- FAULT
- FEART
- FEAST
- FLOAT
- FOUAT
- FRACT
- GAITT
- GALUT
- GAMUT
- GAULT
- GAUNT
- GAVOT
- GHAST
- GHAUT
- GIANT
- GLOAT
- GRAFT
- GRANT
- GREAT
- GROAT
- HABIT
- HADST
- HAINT
- HAULT
- HAUNT
- HEART
- HEAST
- HIANT
- HOAST
- IDANT
- INAPT
- IZZAT
- JABOT
- JAUNT
- JURAT
- KAPUT
- KARAT
- KARST
- KIAAT
- KORAT
- KRAFT
- KRAIT
- KRAUT
- LACET
- LARNT
- LEANT
- LEAPT
- LEAST
- LIART
- LOAST
- LOVAT
- LYART
- MAGOT
- MAIST
- MANAT
- MANET
- MAYST
- MAZUT
- MEANT
- MORAT
- NAUNT
- ORANT
- PAINT
- PALET
- PEART
- PLAIT
- PLANT
- PLAST
- PLATT
- PLEAT
- PLOAT
- PRATT
- QANAT
- QUANT
- QUART
- RABAT
- RAMET
- REACT
- REAST
- RESAT
- RIANT
- ROAST
- RYBAT
- SABOT
- SAINT
- SAIST
- SALAT
- SALET
- SALUT
- SAULT
- SAUNT
- SAYST
- SCANT
- SCART
- SCATT
- SCEAT
- SCRAT
- SHAFT
- SHAKT
- SHALT
- SHOAT
- SKART
- SKATT
- SLANT
- SLART
- SMALT
- SMART
- SPAIT
- SPALT
- SPART
- SPEAT
- SPLAT
- SPRAT
- SQUAT
- START
- STOAT
- SURAT
- SWAPT
- SWART
- SWEAT
- TACET
- TACIT
- TAINT
- TAPET
- TAROT
- TAUNT
- TOAST
- TRACT
- TRAIT
- TRANT
- TRAPT
- TRATT
- TREAT
- TROAT
- TUART
- UNAPT
- UNHAT
- VALET
- VAULT
- VAUNT
- VIVAT
- WAIFT
- WAIST
- WARST
- WHEAT
- WRAPT
- WRAST
- YACHT
- YEAST
- YRAPT
- ZAKAT
First, look at the placement of the “A” you found, as well as any other letters you used in previous guesses, and cross-check your findings with the list above. If the “A” already came out green for you, leave only the words in which it appears in the correct place; if it came out yellow, cross out all words that contain it in the same places as the ones that came out yellow. As for the other letters, you can cross out all words containing any letters that came out gray before, making sure to avoid them in your next guesses.
Then, try three new letters at a time (or five, if you decide not to keep the “A” and the “T” in this part of the process), starting from the most common consonants and mixing them with different vowels.
Also, with this combination of “A” and an ending “T,” there are several words in which the “A” or the “T” are repeated. Keep an eye out for those, but only invest in that possibility if it fits your criteria.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).