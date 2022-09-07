Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ending in ‘T’

Over a few months since its release, Wordle has become an important part of players’ routines. Each day, a new five-letter mystery word is up, and they must guess it within six tries and 24 hours if they decide to do so. There are no clues to start, but each guess provides visual feedback that can help you get closer to the answer—specifically, if each letter is present or not, and if the ones present are in the right place in the word or not.

What that means is the best and most popular strategies all revolve around a specific word, or a set of words, that can give you the best information to start the game with. They are usually the letters that appear most frequently in English.

Sometimes, after a few guesses, a couple of letters come out yellow (present, but in the wrong place) or green (present and in the correct place), but you still don’t feel much closer to the answer. That is especially true when the one letter that comes out green is the one at the very end of the word.

If you found an ending “T” and an “A” somewhere in today’s word, check out the list and guide below for some options and what to do with them.

Five-letter words with “A” and ending in “T” to try on Wordle

ABAFT

ABBOT

ABLET

ABORT

ABOUT

ABSIT

ADAPT

ADBOT

ADEPT

ADMIT

ADOPT

ADULT

ADUST

AFOOT

AFRIT

AGAST

AGENT

AGIST

AGLET

AHENT

AHINT

AIGHT

ALANT

ALEFT

ALERT

ALIST

ALLOT

ALOFT

AMAUT

AMBIT

AMENT

AMORT

AMOWT

AMRIT

ANENT

ANGST

ANNAT

APART

APERT

APORT

ARETT

ARGOT

ARHAT

ARIOT

ARMET

ARNUT

ARRET

ASCOT

ASHET

ASSET

ASSOT

ATILT

AUDIT

AUGHT

AVANT

AVAST

AVERT

AWAIT

AYONT

BAHUT

BEAST

BEAUT

BEGAT

BEPAT

BESAT

BLART

BLAST

BLATT

BLEAT

BLOAT

BOART

BOAST

BOWAT

BRACT

BRANT

BRAST

CADET

CAGOT

CANST

CAPOT

CAPUT

CARAT

CARET

CHAFT

CHANT

CHAPT

CHART

CHEAT

CLAPT

CLART

CLAST

CLAUT

CLEAT

COACT

COAPT

COAST

CRAFT

CURAT

DAINT

DAULT

DAUNT

DAVIT

DAYNT

DEALT

DEFAT

DERAT

DIACT

DRAFT

DRANT

DUCAT

EARNT

EARST

ECLAT

ENACT

EPACT

EXACT

EXALT

EXEAT

EXPAT

FACET

FAGOT

FAINT

FAULT

FEART

FEAST

FLOAT

FOUAT

FRACT

GAITT

GALUT

GAMUT

GAULT

GAUNT

GAVOT

GHAST

GHAUT

GIANT

GLOAT

GRAFT

GRANT

GREAT

GROAT

HABIT

HADST

HAINT

HAULT

HAUNT

HEART

HEAST

HIANT

HOAST

IDANT

INAPT

IZZAT

JABOT

JAUNT

JURAT

KAPUT

KARAT

KARST

KIAAT

KORAT

KRAFT

KRAIT

KRAUT

LACET

LARNT

LEANT

LEAPT

LEAST

LIART

LOAST

LOVAT

LYART

MAGOT

MAIST

MANAT

MANET

MAYST

MAZUT

MEANT

MORAT

NAUNT

ORANT

PAINT

PALET

PEART

PLAIT

PLANT

PLAST

PLATT

PLEAT

PLOAT

PRATT

QANAT

QUANT

QUART

RABAT

RAMET

REACT

REAST

RESAT

RIANT

ROAST

RYBAT

SABOT

SAINT

SAIST

SALAT

SALET

SALUT

SAULT

SAUNT

SAYST

SCANT

SCART

SCATT

SCEAT

SCRAT

SHAFT

SHAKT

SHALT

SHOAT

SKART

SKATT

SLANT

SLART

SMALT

SMART

SPAIT

SPALT

SPART

SPEAT

SPLAT

SPRAT

SQUAT

START

STOAT

SURAT

SWAPT

SWART

SWEAT

TACET

TACIT

TAINT

TAPET

TAROT

TAUNT

TOAST

TRACT

TRAIT

TRANT

TRAPT

TRATT

TREAT

TROAT

TUART

UNAPT

UNHAT

VALET

VAULT

VAUNT

VIVAT

WAIFT

WAIST

WARST

WHEAT

WRAPT

WRAST

YACHT

YEAST

YRAPT

ZAKAT

First, look at the placement of the “A” you found, as well as any other letters you used in previous guesses, and cross-check your findings with the list above. If the “A” already came out green for you, leave only the words in which it appears in the correct place; if it came out yellow, cross out all words that contain it in the same places as the ones that came out yellow. As for the other letters, you can cross out all words containing any letters that came out gray before, making sure to avoid them in your next guesses.

Then, try three new letters at a time (or five, if you decide not to keep the “A” and the “T” in this part of the process), starting from the most common consonants and mixing them with different vowels.

Also, with this combination of “A” and an ending “T,” there are several words in which the “A” or the “T” are repeated. Keep an eye out for those, but only invest in that possibility if it fits your criteria.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).