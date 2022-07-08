Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘STE’

Wordle is a simple game that, over time, has gathered many dedicated players. Every player is guaranteed a new and different challenge every day. The new secret word must be guessed correctly in up to six attempts, and there are no clues other than the letters of the words used previously.

One of the most outstanding features of Wordle is the possibility to share your results without giving spoilers to other players who have not yet solved the game of the day. To this day, players like to share results and thoughts on how to play the game.

Some like simpler strategies while others like to delve into complex possibilities. There are already statistical models that try to answer the best word to guess first, with some strong candidates being “CARES” and “SLATE.” As the right answer changes every day, there will always be some moment of greatest difficulty, such as when the answer involves repeated letters.

Extra help can come in handy when you’re struggling. Word lists are great for showing the options the player has, without giving an immediate answer.

For example, if you’ve already figured out that the correct answer starts with the letters “STE,” but you don’t know what to guess next before you run out of attempts, here are some five-letter words starting with “STE,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘STE’ to try on Wordle

stead

steak

steal

steam

steed

steek

steel

steep

steer

stein

stela

stele

stems

steno

stent

steps

stere

stern

stets

stews

stewy

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to guess the correct word as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.