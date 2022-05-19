Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘SC’

Finding the answer to the daily Wordle is a fun way to start the day.

Puzzle fans and word game fans all over the world have made Josh Wardle’s web-based game a social media phenomenon, sharing their progress (without spoilers!) in a colorful grid of square emojis. The format is simple: each day, the game picks a different five-letter word for players to guess in up to six tries. The word is always the same for all players, but there are no clues except the letters themselves, which change color depending on where they are in the word, or if they are not in the word at all.

Those who have been playing for a while have likely found or developed their favorite strategies. Even so, no starting word works the same way every day, and you can often find yourself with only a couple of letters and no idea what your next guess should be. That could be the case for Wordle No. 333 and other days when the starting letters are “S” and “C.” If that is what you are struggling with, you can check the list below for some inspiration.

Five-letter words starting with “SC” to try on Wordle

SCABS

SCADS

SCAGS

SCALD

SCALE

SCALL

SCALP

SCALY

SCAMP

SCAMS

SCANS

SCANT

SCAPE

SCARE

SCARF

SCARP

SCARS

SCART

SCARY

SCATS

SCATT

SCAUP

SCAUR

SCENA

SCEND

SCENE

SCENT

SCHAV

SCHMO

SCHUL

SCHWA

SCION

SCOFF

SCOLD

SCONE

SCOOP

SCOOT

SCOPA

SCOPE

SCOPS

SCORE

SCORN

SCOTS

SCOUR

SCOUT

SCOWL

SCOWS

SCRAG

SCRAM

SCRAN

SCRAP

SCREE

SCREW

SCRIM

SCRIP

SCROB

SCROD

SCRUB

SCRUM

SCUBA

SCUDI

SCUDO

SCUDS

SCUFF

SCULK

SCULL

SCULP

SCUMS

SCUPS

SCURF

SCUTA

SCUTE

SCUTS

SCUZZ

The first step to narrow down the list above is to figure out which vowel is in the word and if there is more than one vowel, in case you haven’t done so yet. In most of the words on the list, “SC” is directly followed by a vowel. Then, you should cross-check the letters that came out gray in your first guesses and make sure you prioritize words that don’t have any of those those letters. Another useful strategy is to avoid plural forms, because the answer to the daily Wordle will never be a plural form.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).