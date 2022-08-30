Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘PRI’

Wordle has players guess a new five-letter word and each day has a new word to discover. If they fail six times they lose and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used.

The New York Times game has enough different responses to be played for decades to come without any repetition. As long as players want it, Wordle can maintain its success as a quick and simple brain-boosting game.

There are days when Wordle’s answer can end up getting players in trouble, either because it’s unusual or because it contains repeated letters. There are some tips and tricks that can help players in general, but the idea is to look for more specific strategies if you want to be prepared for the most challenging matches.

Some of the best words to start Wordle are ‘CARES’, ‘ARISE’, and ‘SLATE’. What they have in common is exactly the letters used that are most likely to be present in Wordle responses overall. In this way, they can reduce the list of possible answers to less than a few hundred options.

Word lists are great for when you’ve already found a few letters but don’t know what to guess next. If you’ve only found the letters ‘PRI’ at the beginning, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘PRI’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘PRI’ to try on Wordle

prial

price

prick

pricy

pride

pried

prief

prier

pries

prigs

prill

prima

prime

primi

primo

primp

prims

primy

prink

print

prion

prior

prise

prism

priss

privy

prize

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.