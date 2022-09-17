Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘P’ and ending in ‘R’

Longtime Wordle fans probably won’t have much trouble figuring out the answer to the puzzle, at least on most days. Some words can be a lot harder than others, especially depending on your strategy. The word of the day might be an uncommon combination of some very common letters, for example, which is sure to make you feel stuck even after finding a couple of letters from the answer.

If the letters you found today, so far, are a starting “P” and a final “R,” check out the list below for some ideas, as well as the guide that follows it for an analysis of all your current options.

Five-letter words starting with ‘P’ and ending in ‘R’ to try on Wordle

PACER

PAGER

PALER

PAPER

PARER

PATER

PAVER

PAWER

PAYER

PAYOR

PETAR

PETER

PHEER

PIKER

PILAR

PILER

PIPER

PLIER

PLYER

POKER

POLAR

POLER

PORER

POSER

POWER

PRIER

PRIOR

PRYER

PUCER

PUDOR

PUKER

PULER

PURER

As you can see, there are not that many words on the list, but most of them follow the same pattern: the second letter is almost always a vowel, and the fourth as well. To make it even more specific, the fourth letter is almost always an “E” in this case. That means you might be really close to the answer and still far from it, stuck between a few similar options that only change one letter between them. The one thing you can do to avoid losing your streak is set aside what you already know, and use your next guess to find the missing piece.

Start by crossing out all the words containing letters and placements that you know can’t be correct, like the ones that came out gray and yellow before. Then, analyze your current options and set the starting “P” and ending “R” aside for a bit: if you’re stuck between “PUCER,” “PUKER,” and “PURER,” you may try a word like “RACKS.” Things might get more complicated when there is a repetition, such as in “PIPER,” but you can still apply the same idea, making sure you include the possible repeated letter exactly where it would appear if if were to be repeated (in this case, the “P” would need to be in the middle).

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).