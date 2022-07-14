Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘L’

Wordle fans who have been playing for a while have probably found or developed strategies that fit their playstyle. Some are more popular than others, and players debate over what are the best words to start the game with. But all have one important point in common: they don’t work the same way every day. One day, a strategy can lead you to guess the answer in two tries; the next day, you can be stuck after finding one or two letters from the answer.

If today is looking more like the second type of day for you and all you found was an “L” at the beginning of your word, check out the list and guide below. It should give you some ideas of what to do next.

Five-letter words starting with “L” to try on Wordle

LAARI

LABEL

LABIA

LABOR

LABRA

LACED

LACER

LACES

LACEY

LACKS

LADDY

LADED

LADEN

LADER

LADES

LADLE

LAEVO

LAGAN

LAGER

LAHAL

LAHAR

LAICH

LAICS

LAIGH

LAIRD

LAIRS

LAIRY

LAITH

LAITY

LAKED

LAKER

LAKES

LAKHS

LALLS

LAMAS

LAMBS

LAMBY

LAMED

LAMER

LAMES

LAMIA

LAMPS

LANAI

LANCE

LANCH

LANDS

LANES

LANKY

LAPEL

LAPIN

LAPIS

LAPSE

LARCH

LARDS

LARDY

LAREE

LARES

LARGE

LARGO

LARIS

LARKS

LARKY

LARNS

LARNT

LARUM

LARVA

LASED

LASER

LASES

LASSI

LASSO

LASSY

LASTS

LATCH

LATED

LATEN

LATER

LATEX

LATHE

LATHI

LATHS

LATHY

LATKE

LATTE

LAUAN

LAUDS

LAUGH

LAURA

LAVAS

LAVED

LAVER

LAVES

LAWED

LAWNS

LAWNY

LAXER

LAXES

LAXLY

LAYED

LAYER

LAYUP

LAZAR

LAZED

LAZES

LEACH

LEADS

LEADY

LEAFS

LEAFY

LEAKS

LEAKY

LEANS

LEANT

LEAPS

LEAPT

LEARN

LEARS

LEARY

LEASE

LEASH

LEAST

LEAVE

LEAVY

LEBEN

LEDES

LEDGE

LEDGY

LEECH

LEEKS

LEERS

LEERY

LEETS

LEFTS

LEFTY

LEGAL

LEGER

LEGES

LEGGY

LEGIT

LEHRS

LEHUA

LEMAN

LEMMA

LEMON

LEMUR

LENDS

LENES

LENIS

LENOS

LENSE

LENTO

LEONE

LEPER

LEPTA

LETCH

LETHE

LETUP

LEUDS

LEVAS

LEVEE

LEVEL

LEVER

LEVIN

LEWIS

LEXES

LEXIS

LIANA

LIANE

LIANG

LIARD

LIARS

LIBEL

LIBER

LIBRA

LIBRI

LICHI

LICHT

LICIT

LICKS

LIDAR

LIDOS

LIEGE

LIENS

LIERS

LIEUS

LIEVE

LIFER

LIFTS

LIGAN

LIGER

LIGHT

LIKED

LIKEN

LIKER

LIKES

LILAC

LILTS

LIMAN

LIMAS

LIMBA

LIMBI

LIMBO

LIMBS

LIMBY

LIMED

LIMEN

LIMES

LIMEY

LIMIT

LIMNS

LIMOS

LIMPA

LIMPS

LINAC

LINDY

LINED

LINEN

LINER

LINES

LINEY

LINGA

LINGO

LINGS

LINGY

LININ

LINKS

LINKY

LINNS

LINNY

LINOS

LINTS

LINTY

LINUM

LIONS

LIPAS

LIPID

LIPIN

LIPOS

LIPPY

LIRAS

LIROT

LISLE

LISPS

LISTS

LITAI

LITAS

LITER

LITES

LITHE

LITHO

LITRE

LIVED

LIVEN

LIVER

LIVES

LIVID

LIVRE

LLAMA

LLANO

LOACH

LOADS

LOAFS

LOAMS

LOAMY

LOANS

LOATH

LOBAR

LOBBY

LOBED

LOBES

LOBOS

LOCAL

LOCHE

LOCHS

LOCIE

LOCIS

LOCKS

LOCOS

LOCUM

LOCUS

LODEN

LODES

LODGE

LOESS

LOFTS

LOFTY

LOGAN

LOGES

LOGGY

LOGIA

LOGIC

LOGIN

LOGOI

LOGON

LOGOS

LOIDS

LOINS

LOLLS

LOLLY

LONER

LONGE

LONGS

LOOBY

LOOED

LOOEY

LOOFA

LOOFS

LOOIE

LOOKS

LOOKY

LOOMS

LOONS

LOONY

LOOPS

LOOPY

LOOSE

LOOTS

LOPED

LOPER

LOPES

LOPPY

LORAL

LORAN

LORDS

LORES

LORIS

LORRY

LOSEL

LOSER

LOSES

LOSSY

LOTAH

LOTAS

LOTIC

LOTOS

LOTTE

LOTTO

LOTUS

LOUGH

LOUIE

LOUIS

LOUMA

LOUPE

LOUPS

LOURS

LOURY

LOUSE

LOUSY

LOUTS

LOVAT

LOVED

LOVER

LOVES

LOVEY

LOWED

LOWER

LOWES

LOWLY

LOWSE

LOXED

LOXES

LOYAL

LUAUS

LUBED

LUBES

LUCES

LUCID

LUCKS

LUCKY

LUCRE

LUDES

LUDIC

LUDOS

LUFFA

LUFFS

LUGED

LUGER

LUGES

LULLS

LULUS

LUMAS

LUMEN

LUMPS

LUMPY

LUNAR

LUNAS

LUNCH

LUNES

LUNET

LUNGE

LUNGI

LUNGS

LUNKS

LUNTS

LUPIN

LUPUS

LURCH

LURED

LURER

LURES

LURID

LURKS

LUSTS

LUSTY

LUSUS

LUTEA

LUTED

LUTES

LUVVY

LUXER

LUXES

LWEIS

LYARD

LYART

LYASE

LYCEA

LYCEE

LYING

LYMPH

LYNCH

LYRES

LYRIC

LYSED

LYSES

LYSIN

LYSIS

LYSSA

LYTIC

LYTTA

The list above is quite long. Some of the words on it have two vowels or more, while others have one or even none. Looking for vowels specifically probably won’t help you that much. Some words have repeated letters, while some don’t. That means your best strategy now might be elimination. Start from the most common letters, like “A,” “E,” “L,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” mixing one or two vowels with each group of consonants because those are the ones that will give you the most information, whether they are part of the word or not.

Then, work your way through less common options if needed. You can repeat the letters that come out yellow or green, or not, depending on how much information you still need and on your playstyle.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle.