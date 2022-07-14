Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘L’

Wordle fans who have been playing for a while have probably found or developed strategies that fit their playstyle. Some are more popular than others, and players debate over what are the best words to start the game with. But all have one important point in common: they don’t work the same way every day. One day, a strategy can lead you to guess the answer in two tries; the next day, you can be stuck after finding one or two letters from the answer.
If today is looking more like the second type of day for you and all you found was an “L” at the beginning of your word, check out the list and guide below. It should give you some ideas of what to do next.
Five-letter words starting with “L” to try on Wordle
- LAARI
- LABEL
- LABIA
- LABOR
- LABRA
- LACED
- LACER
- LACES
- LACEY
- LACKS
- LADDY
- LADED
- LADEN
- LADER
- LADES
- LADLE
- LAEVO
- LAGAN
- LAGER
- LAHAL
- LAHAR
- LAICH
- LAICS
- LAIGH
- LAIRD
- LAIRS
- LAIRY
- LAITH
- LAITY
- LAKED
- LAKER
- LAKES
- LAKHS
- LALLS
- LAMAS
- LAMBS
- LAMBY
- LAMED
- LAMER
- LAMES
- LAMIA
- LAMPS
- LANAI
- LANCE
- LANCH
- LANDS
- LANES
- LANKY
- LAPEL
- LAPIN
- LAPIS
- LAPSE
- LARCH
- LARDS
- LARDY
- LAREE
- LARES
- LARGE
- LARGO
- LARIS
- LARKS
- LARKY
- LARNS
- LARNT
- LARUM
- LARVA
- LASED
- LASER
- LASES
- LASSI
- LASSO
- LASSY
- LASTS
- LATCH
- LATED
- LATEN
- LATER
- LATEX
- LATHE
- LATHI
- LATHS
- LATHY
- LATKE
- LATTE
- LAUAN
- LAUDS
- LAUGH
- LAURA
- LAVAS
- LAVED
- LAVER
- LAVES
- LAWED
- LAWNS
- LAWNY
- LAXER
- LAXES
- LAXLY
- LAYED
- LAYER
- LAYUP
- LAZAR
- LAZED
- LAZES
- LEACH
- LEADS
- LEADY
- LEAFS
- LEAFY
- LEAKS
- LEAKY
- LEANS
- LEANT
- LEAPS
- LEAPT
- LEARN
- LEARS
- LEARY
- LEASE
- LEASH
- LEAST
- LEAVE
- LEAVY
- LEBEN
- LEDES
- LEDGE
- LEDGY
- LEECH
- LEEKS
- LEERS
- LEERY
- LEETS
- LEFTS
- LEFTY
- LEGAL
- LEGER
- LEGES
- LEGGY
- LEGIT
- LEHRS
- LEHUA
- LEMAN
- LEMMA
- LEMON
- LEMUR
- LENDS
- LENES
- LENIS
- LENOS
- LENSE
- LENTO
- LEONE
- LEPER
- LEPTA
- LETCH
- LETHE
- LETUP
- LEUDS
- LEVAS
- LEVEE
- LEVEL
- LEVER
- LEVIN
- LEWIS
- LEXES
- LEXIS
- LIANA
- LIANE
- LIANG
- LIARD
- LIARS
- LIBEL
- LIBER
- LIBRA
- LIBRI
- LICHI
- LICHT
- LICIT
- LICKS
- LIDAR
- LIDOS
- LIEGE
- LIENS
- LIERS
- LIEUS
- LIEVE
- LIFER
- LIFTS
- LIGAN
- LIGER
- LIGHT
- LIKED
- LIKEN
- LIKER
- LIKES
- LILAC
- LILTS
- LIMAN
- LIMAS
- LIMBA
- LIMBI
- LIMBO
- LIMBS
- LIMBY
- LIMED
- LIMEN
- LIMES
- LIMEY
- LIMIT
- LIMNS
- LIMOS
- LIMPA
- LIMPS
- LINAC
- LINDY
- LINED
- LINEN
- LINER
- LINES
- LINEY
- LINGA
- LINGO
- LINGS
- LINGY
- LININ
- LINKS
- LINKY
- LINNS
- LINNY
- LINOS
- LINTS
- LINTY
- LINUM
- LIONS
- LIPAS
- LIPID
- LIPIN
- LIPOS
- LIPPY
- LIRAS
- LIROT
- LISLE
- LISPS
- LISTS
- LITAI
- LITAS
- LITER
- LITES
- LITHE
- LITHO
- LITRE
- LIVED
- LIVEN
- LIVER
- LIVES
- LIVID
- LIVRE
- LLAMA
- LLANO
- LOACH
- LOADS
- LOAFS
- LOAMS
- LOAMY
- LOANS
- LOATH
- LOBAR
- LOBBY
- LOBED
- LOBES
- LOBOS
- LOCAL
- LOCHE
- LOCHS
- LOCIE
- LOCIS
- LOCKS
- LOCOS
- LOCUM
- LOCUS
- LODEN
- LODES
- LODGE
- LOESS
- LOFTS
- LOFTY
- LOGAN
- LOGES
- LOGGY
- LOGIA
- LOGIC
- LOGIN
- LOGOI
- LOGON
- LOGOS
- LOIDS
- LOINS
- LOLLS
- LOLLY
- LONER
- LONGE
- LONGS
- LOOBY
- LOOED
- LOOEY
- LOOFA
- LOOFS
- LOOIE
- LOOKS
- LOOKY
- LOOMS
- LOONS
- LOONY
- LOOPS
- LOOPY
- LOOSE
- LOOTS
- LOPED
- LOPER
- LOPES
- LOPPY
- LORAL
- LORAN
- LORDS
- LORES
- LORIS
- LORRY
- LOSEL
- LOSER
- LOSES
- LOSSY
- LOTAH
- LOTAS
- LOTIC
- LOTOS
- LOTTE
- LOTTO
- LOTUS
- LOUGH
- LOUIE
- LOUIS
- LOUMA
- LOUPE
- LOUPS
- LOURS
- LOURY
- LOUSE
- LOUSY
- LOUTS
- LOVAT
- LOVED
- LOVER
- LOVES
- LOVEY
- LOWED
- LOWER
- LOWES
- LOWLY
- LOWSE
- LOXED
- LOXES
- LOYAL
- LUAUS
- LUBED
- LUBES
- LUCES
- LUCID
- LUCKS
- LUCKY
- LUCRE
- LUDES
- LUDIC
- LUDOS
- LUFFA
- LUFFS
- LUGED
- LUGER
- LUGES
- LULLS
- LULUS
- LUMAS
- LUMEN
- LUMPS
- LUMPY
- LUNAR
- LUNAS
- LUNCH
- LUNES
- LUNET
- LUNGE
- LUNGI
- LUNGS
- LUNKS
- LUNTS
- LUPIN
- LUPUS
- LURCH
- LURED
- LURER
- LURES
- LURID
- LURKS
- LUSTS
- LUSTY
- LUSUS
- LUTEA
- LUTED
- LUTES
- LUVVY
- LUXER
- LUXES
- LWEIS
- LYARD
- LYART
- LYASE
- LYCEA
- LYCEE
- LYING
- LYMPH
- LYNCH
- LYRES
- LYRIC
- LYSED
- LYSES
- LYSIN
- LYSIS
- LYSSA
- LYTIC
- LYTTA
The list above is quite long. Some of the words on it have two vowels or more, while others have one or even none. Looking for vowels specifically probably won’t help you that much. Some words have repeated letters, while some don’t. That means your best strategy now might be elimination. Start from the most common letters, like “A,” “E,” “L,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” mixing one or two vowels with each group of consonants because those are the ones that will give you the most information, whether they are part of the word or not.
Then, work your way through less common options if needed. You can repeat the letters that come out yellow or green, or not, depending on how much information you still need and on your playstyle.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle.