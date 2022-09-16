Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘D’ and ending in ‘T’

Not every day is as easy as Wordle fans would like it to be. Even if, after a couple of guesses, you’re lucky enough to find a green box at the very beginning and one at the very end of the word, you might still be feeling stuck, depending on the clues you have so far.

If the letters you found today are a starting “D” and a final “T,” check out the list below and our analysis of it.

Five-letter words starting with “D” and ending in “T” to try on Wordle

DAINT

DAULT

DAUNT

DAVIT

DAYNT

DEALT

DEBIT

DEBUT

DEFAT

DEIST

DELFT

DEMIT

DEMPT

DENET

DEPOT

DERAT

DEVOT

DIACT

DICHT

DICOT

DIDST

DIGHT

DIGIT

DIVOT

DIXIT

DOCHT

DOEST

DOILT

DONUT

DOUBT

DRAFT

DRANT

DRENT

DREST

DRIFT

DRIPT

DROIT

DROPT

DUCAT

DUETT

DURST

DUVET

DWELT

Start by crossing out all the words containing letters that came out gray in your previous guesses, and then start to plan your next guesses. The letters most likely to fill the three spaces you have left are all the vowels (especially “E” and “I”), plus “R” and “N.” And the only letters not part of any of the words on the list, and therefore cannot appear in any of those spaces, are “J,” “K,” “Q”,” and “Z.” But there are some particular aspects to each letter and placement, which we can analyze a little better before taking any further steps.

There are only seven possible letters to appear right after the starting “D”: all the vowels (“A,” “E,” “I,” “O,” and “U”), “R,” and “W.” Vowels are common as the second, third, or fourth letters. But the “W” will only appear as the second letter, and the “R” as the second or third.

For the words on this list, it cannot be the fourth letter. Options like “H,” “S,” and “T” can only appear as the fourth letter, and several others can only appear in the middle.

So your best bet, if you want to keep the starting “D” and ending “T” and choose among the options from the list, might be starting with a word that contains two vowels and one of the more versatile consonants (like “B,” “L,” “N,” “P,” or “R”).

After each new guess, cross-check your findings with the list to see if you already have enough information to find the answer.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).