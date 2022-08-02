Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘CO’

Even though Wordle is a simple puzzle to start or end the day, not all days will be that simple for all players. Sometimes, your game will even start well, but you will find yourself in need of some inspiration after finding the beginning of your word.

If all you found today was that the answer to the challenge begins with “CO,” check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words starting with ‘CO’ to try on Wordle

COACH

COACT

COADY

COALA

COALS

COALY

COAPT

COAST

COATI

COATS

COBBS

COBBY

COBIA

COBLE

COBRA

COCAS

COCCI

COCKS

COCKY

COCOA

COCOS

CODAS

CODEC

CODED

CODEN

CODER

CODES

CODEX

CODON

COEDS

COFFS

COGON

COHOE

COHOG

COHOS

COIFS

COIGN

COILS

COINS

COIRS

COKED

COKES

COLAS

COLBY

COLDS

COLED

COLES

COLIC

COLIN

COLLY

COLOG

COLON

COLOR

COLTS

COLZA

COMAE

COMAL

COMAS

COMBE

COMBI

COMBO

COMBS

COMER

COMES

COMET

COMFY

COMIC

COMIX

COMMA

COMMO

COMMS

COMMY

COMPO

COMPS

COMPT

COMTE

CONCH

CONDO

CONED

CONES

CONEY

CONGA

CONGE

CONGO

CONIC

CONIN

CONKS

CONKY

CONNS

CONTE

CONTO

CONUS

COOCH

COOED

COOEE

COOER

COOEY

COOFS

COOKS

COOKY

COOMB

COONS

COOPS

COOPT

COOTS

COPAL

COPAY

COPED

COPEN

COPER

COPES

COPRA

COPSE

COPSY

COQUI

CORAL

CORBY

CORDS

CORED

CORER

CORES

CORGI

CORIA

CORKS

CORKY

CORMS

CORNS

CORNU

CORNY

CORPS

CORSE

COSEC

COSES

COSET

COSEY

COSIE

COSTA

COSTS

COTAN

COTED

COTES

COTTA

COUCH

COUDE

COUGH

COULD

COUNT

COUPE

COUPS

COURT

COUTH

COVED

COVEN

COVER

COVES

COVET

COVEY

COVIN

COWED

COWER

COWLS

COWRY

COXAE

COXAL

COXED

COXES

COYAU

COYED

COYER

COYLY

COYPU

COZEN

COZES

COZEY

COZIE

There are quite a lot of unusual combinations and patterns on the list above, so, unless you get lucky, you are probably looking at a victory by elimination. Check all the clues you already found on your own first, especially the letters that came out green so you can avoid using them again, and compare them with the words on the list.

Yellow letters should also help, because at this point, it means that letter could be in one of two places in the word.

After that, look at all the possible combinations for the clues you have. You can test the most common letters that were not tested yet, from “A” to “M” or “Y,” or prioritize the ones that appear more frequently among the possible words for you—which can be different from the overall list.

Also, keep in mind that some letters might be repeated, and that you should avoid some of those “S” endings, because Wordle will never pick a plural form as the word of the day.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).