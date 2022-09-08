Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘CL’

Wordle has an extensive list of words to choose from as the correct answer each day. Enough for the game to last more than a decade. The large list of possibilities presented by Wordle makes its players wonder what is the best word to start games since at the beginning there is no hint available.

While many players like to start with their favorite words, simply for the fun of it, other players try to think or calculate which words might give them an advantage in trying to guess the answer correctly.

Starting with words that use many vowels is a valid strategy, as it has a high chance of guaranteeing a yellow or green letter in the first two attempts. However, one of the best words to start with is “SLATE”, as it has quite common letters, which increases the chance of finding yellow or green letters in just one try.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘CL’ in the beginning, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘CL’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘CL’ to try on Wordle

clach

clack

clade

clads

claes

clags

claim

clame

clamp

clams

clang

clank

clans

claps

clapt

claro

clart

clary

clash

clasp

class

clast

clats

claut

clave

clavi

claws

clays

clean

clear

cleat

cleck

cleek

cleep

clefs

cleft

clegs

cleik

clems

clepe

clept

clerk

cleve

clews

click

clied

clies

cliff

clift

climb

clime

cline

cling

clink

clint

clipe

clips

clipt

cloak

cloam

clock

clods

cloff

clogs

cloke

clomb

clomp

clone

clonk

clons

cloop

cloot

clops

close

clote

cloth

clots

cloud

clour

clous

clout

clove

clown

clows

cloye

cloys

cloze

clubs

cluck

clued

clues

clump

clung

clunk

clype

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.