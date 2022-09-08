Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘CL’

Wordle has an extensive list of words to choose from as the correct answer each day. Enough for the game to last more than a decade. The large list of possibilities presented by Wordle makes its players wonder what is the best word to start games since at the beginning there is no hint available.
While many players like to start with their favorite words, simply for the fun of it, other players try to think or calculate which words might give them an advantage in trying to guess the answer correctly.
Starting with words that use many vowels is a valid strategy, as it has a high chance of guaranteeing a yellow or green letter in the first two attempts. However, one of the best words to start with is “SLATE”, as it has quite common letters, which increases the chance of finding yellow or green letters in just one try.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘CL’ in the beginning, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘CL’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words starting with ‘CL’ to try on Wordle
- clach
- clack
- clade
- clads
- claes
- clags
- claim
- clame
- clamp
- clams
- clang
- clank
- clans
- claps
- clapt
- claro
- clart
- clary
- clash
- clasp
- class
- clast
- clats
- claut
- clave
- clavi
- claws
- clays
- clean
- clear
- cleat
- cleck
- cleek
- cleep
- clefs
- cleft
- clegs
- cleik
- clems
- clepe
- clept
- clerk
- cleve
- clews
- click
- clied
- clies
- cliff
- clift
- climb
- clime
- cline
- cling
- clink
- clint
- clipe
- clips
- clipt
- cloak
- cloam
- clock
- clods
- cloff
- clogs
- cloke
- clomb
- clomp
- clone
- clonk
- clons
- cloop
- cloot
- clops
- close
- clote
- cloth
- clots
- cloud
- clour
- clous
- clout
- clove
- clown
- clows
- cloye
- cloys
- cloze
- clubs
- cluck
- clued
- clues
- clump
- clung
- clunk
- clype
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.