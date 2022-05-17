Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘B’ and ending in ‘G’

On most days, solving the daily Wordle will be easy enough. For those who have been Josh Wardle’s word-guessing puzzle for a while, chances are there is a good strategy in place to guarantee a win. No strategy, however, works the same way every time in this game, which means you may still find yourself stuck.

Wordle‘s system is reminiscent of classic game Mastermind: you need to guess a five-letter word and there are no clues but the letters themselves, which change colors after each guess to indicate what letters are in the word. If a letter turns to gray, it’s not in the word. Green and yellow mean the letters are in the word, with green being the ones in the exact same position and yellow the ones that are in the wrong position. In order to win, players must guess the word in up to six tries.

Sometimes, after a couple of guesses, you still don’t have much to work with in terms of letters. Maybe you know that the word starts with a “B” and ends in a “G,” but still need some inspiration. Fortunately, there are few five-letter words with this combination of letters, and we compiled a list below.

Five-letter words starting with “B” and ending in “G” to try on Wordle

BAING

BEFOG

BEING

BEWIG

BHANG

BLING

BOING

BOURG

BRING

BRUNG

You will probably know which one (or ones) fit your game just by cross-checking the list above with the letters that came out gray in your previous guesses. Knowing what vowels are in the word also helps narrow the list further.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).