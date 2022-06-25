Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘B’ and containing ‘A’

Having trouble with today’s Wordle puzzle? That happens to the best of us from time to time. After a few guesses, you might still only have a couple of letters turned yellow or green. If that is the case today and you need some inspiration after finding a starting “B” and an “A” somewhere in your word, check out the list below.
Five-letter words starting with “B” and containing “A” to try on Wordle
- BAAED
- BAALS
- BABAS
- BABEL
- BABES
- BABKA
- BABOO
- BABUL
- BABUS
- BACCA
- BACCY
- BACKS
- BACON
- BADDY
- BADGE
- BADLY
- BAFFS
- BAFFY
- BAGEL
- BAGGY
- BAHTS
- BAILS
- BAING
- BAIRN
- BAITH
- BAITS
- BAIZA
- BAIZE
- BAKED
- BAKER
- BAKES
- BALAS
- BALDS
- BALDY
- BALED
- BALER
- BALES
- BALKS
- BALKY
- BALLS
- BALLY
- BALMS
- BALMY
- BALSA
- BALTI
- BANAL
- BANCO
- BANCS
- BANDA
- BANDS
- BANDY
- BANED
- BANES
- BANGS
- BANJO
- BANKS
- BANNS
- BANTY
- BARBE
- BARBS
- BARCA
- BARDE
- BARDS
- BARED
- BARER
- BARES
- BARFI
- BARFS
- BARGE
- BARIC
- BARKS
- BARKY
- BARMS
- BARMY
- BARNS
- BARNY
- BARON
- BARRE
- BARRY
- BARYE
- BASAL
- BASED
- BASER
- BASES
- BASIC
- BASIL
- BASIN
- BASIS
- BASKS
- BASSI
- BASSO
- BASSY
- BASTE
- BASTS
- BATCH
- BATED
- BATES
- BATHE
- BATHS
- BATIK
- BATTS
- BATTU
- BATTY
- BAUDS
- BAULK
- BAWDS
- BAWDY
- BAWKS
- BAWLS
- BAWNS
- BAWTY
- BAYED
- BAYER
- BAYOU
- BAZAR
- BAZOO
- BEACH
- BEADS
- BEADY
- BEAKS
- BEAKY
- BEALS
- BEAMS
- BEAMY
- BEANO
- BEANS
- BEARD
- BEARS
- BEAST
- BEATS
- BEAUS
- BEAUT
- BEAUX
- BECAP
- BEDAD
- BEGAD
- BEGAN
- BEGAT
- BELAY
- BELGA
- BEMAS
- BETAS
- BETTA
- BHAJI
- BHANG
- BIALI
- BIALY
- BIMAH
- BIMAS
- BINAL
- BIOTA
- BLABS
- BLACK
- BLADE
- BLAFF
- BLAGS
- BLAHS
- BLAIN
- BLAME
- BLAMS
- BLAND
- BLANK
- BLARE
- BLASE
- BLAST
- BLATE
- BLATS
- BLAWN
- BLAWS
- BLAZE
- BLEAK
- BLEAR
- BLEAT
- BLOAT
- BOARD
- BOARS
- BOART
- BOAST
- BOATS
- BOGAN
- BOHEA
- BOLAR
- BOLAS
- BORAL
- BORAS
- BORAX
- BOTAS
- BOXLA
- BOYAR
- BOYLA
- BRACE
- BRACH
- BRACT
- BRADS
- BRAES
- BRAGS
- BRAID
- BRAIL
- BRAIN
- BRAKE
- BRAKY
- BRAND
- BRANK
- BRANS
- BRANT
- BRASH
- BRASS
- BRATS
- BRAVA
- BRAVE
- BRAVI
- BRAVO
- BRAWL
- BRAWN
- BRAWS
- BRAXY
- BRAYS
- BRAZA
- BRAZE
- BREAD
- BREAK
- BREAM
- BRIAR
- BROAD
- BUBAL
- BULLA
- BUNAS
- BUNYA
- BURAN
- BURAS
- BURKA
- BURQA
- BURSA
- BWANA
- BYLAW
- BYWAY
Getting information on as many letters as possible will be your main goal here. Make sure you avoid the ones that came out gray before, and make sure you try common letters like “E,” “R,” and “S.” Not only are they the most likely to appear in your word, but they also allow you to rule out the most options if they’re not part of the word. Some of the occurrences of “S,” however, are in plural forms, which Wordle will never pick as the answer to the challenge, so keep that in mind if you’re running out of tries.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).