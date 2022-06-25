Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘B’ and containing ‘A’

Having trouble with today’s Wordle puzzle? That happens to the best of us from time to time. After a few guesses, you might still only have a couple of letters turned yellow or green. If that is the case today and you need some inspiration after finding a starting “B” and an “A” somewhere in your word, check out the list below.

Five-letter words starting with “B” and containing “A” to try on Wordle

BAAED

BAALS

BABAS

BABEL

BABES

BABKA

BABOO

BABUL

BABUS

BACCA

BACCY

BACKS

BACON

BADDY

BADGE

BADLY

BAFFS

BAFFY

BAGEL

BAGGY

BAHTS

BAILS

BAING

BAIRN

BAITH

BAITS

BAIZA

BAIZE

BAKED

BAKER

BAKES

BALAS

BALDS

BALDY

BALED

BALER

BALES

BALKS

BALKY

BALLS

BALLY

BALMS

BALMY

BALSA

BALTI

BANAL

BANCO

BANCS

BANDA

BANDS

BANDY

BANED

BANES

BANGS

BANJO

BANKS

BANNS

BANTY

BARBE

BARBS

BARCA

BARDE

BARDS

BARED

BARER

BARES

BARFI

BARFS

BARGE

BARIC

BARKS

BARKY

BARMS

BARMY

BARNS

BARNY

BARON

BARRE

BARRY

BARYE

BASAL

BASED

BASER

BASES

BASIC

BASIL

BASIN

BASIS

BASKS

BASSI

BASSO

BASSY

BASTE

BASTS

BATCH

BATED

BATES

BATHE

BATHS

BATIK

BATTS

BATTU

BATTY

BAUDS

BAULK

BAWDS

BAWDY

BAWKS

BAWLS

BAWNS

BAWTY

BAYED

BAYER

BAYOU

BAZAR

BAZOO

BEACH

BEADS BEADY

BEAKS

BEAKY

BEALS

BEAMS

BEAMY

BEANO

BEANS

BEARD

BEARS

BEAST

BEATS

BEAUS

BEAUT

BEAUX

BECAP

BEDAD

BEGAD

BEGAN

BEGAT

BELAY

BELGA

BEMAS

BETAS

BETTA

BHAJI

BHANG

BIALI

BIALY

BIMAH

BIMAS

BINAL

BIOTA

BLABS

BLACK

BLADE

BLAFF

BLAGS

BLAHS

BLAIN

BLAME

BLAMS

BLAND

BLANK

BLARE

BLASE

BLAST

BLATE

BLATS

BLAWN

BLAWS

BLAZE

BLEAK

BLEAR

BLEAT

BLOAT

BOARD

BOARS

BOART

BOAST

BOATS

BOGAN

BOHEA

BOLAR

BOLAS

BORAL

BORAS

BORAX

BOTAS

BOXLA

BOYAR

BOYLA

BRACE

BRACH

BRACT

BRADS

BRAES

BRAGS

BRAID

BRAIL

BRAIN

BRAKE

BRAKY

BRAND

BRANK

BRANS

BRANT

BRASH

BRASS

BRATS

BRAVA

BRAVE

BRAVI

BRAVO

BRAWL

BRAWN

BRAWS

BRAXY

BRAYS

BRAZA

BRAZE

BREAD

BREAK

BREAM

BRIAR

BROAD

BUBAL

BULLA

BUNAS

BUNYA

BURAN

BURAS

BURKA

BURQA

BURSA

BWANA

BYLAW

BYWAY

Getting information on as many letters as possible will be your main goal here. Make sure you avoid the ones that came out gray before, and make sure you try common letters like “E,” “R,” and “S.” Not only are they the most likely to appear in your word, but they also allow you to rule out the most options if they’re not part of the word. Some of the occurrences of “S,” however, are in plural forms, which Wordle will never pick as the answer to the challenge, so keep that in mind if you’re running out of tries.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).