Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘AN’

Wordle gathers many players every day in an attempt to guess the same word. But each person only has six attempts to get it right, and the only clues available are the letters of words that have already been used.

It may seem complex at first, but Wordle is a simple and intuitive game that’s easy to learn while playing. Despite this, the games are not always easy, and getting the secret word right may require a little more effort than the player would like. This occurs mainly when the correct answer is a word that is a bit more complex or has repeated letters.

There are some tips and tricks that can help any player. But sometimes, players want to try something different. Maybe start by guessing an important or funny word or try using the anagram strategy.

The anagram strategy is to simply use as many different letters as possible on each trial until only one or two are left. At these stages, most of the letters will have already been used and the player will know whether or not they are present in the correct answer.

An example of words to do this is to guess the following suggestions:

FAINT

CHEVY

SWORD

PLUMB

There will be two attempts to organize the colored letters and maybe test some of the letters left for when there are not five colored letters. Despite this, it is a risky strategy, because if the correct answer has repeated letters, the player may end up needing more attempts to find it out. Still, it can be fun for some players.

If all you can find is that the correct answer starts with the letters “AN,” here are some five-letter words starting with “AN” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘AN’ to try on Wordle

ancho

ancon

andro

anear

anele

anent

angas

angel

anger

angle

anglo

angry

angst

anile

anils

anima

anime

animi

anion

anise

ankhs

ankle

ankus

anlas

annal

annas

annex

annoy

annul

anoas

anode

anole

anomy

ansae

antae

antas

anted

antes

antic

antis

antra

antre

antsy

anura

anvil

anyon

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.