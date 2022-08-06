Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘ALI’

Wordle and its several alternative versions have become a popular way to start (or end) the day for players around the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have a maximum of six guesses within 24 hours to find the answer. There are no clues to start, but after each guess, the letters you used turn into clues: they change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the right position.

Though most days will be simple, sometimes you might feel stuck after finding a few letters from the answer, either because you can’t think of any words that fit the criteria or because there are too many options. If today you found the sequence “ALI” right at the beginning of your word, check out the list below for some ideas.

Five-letter words starting with “ALI” to try in Wordle

ALIAS

ALIBI

ALIEN

ALIFS

ALIGN

ALIKE

ALINE

ALIST

ALIVE

ALIYA

Now, there isn’t that much left to find out. The first thing you need to do is check which letters are still available in your pool, crossing out all options with letters that came out gray in previous guesses. As for the words on the list itself, the letter that appears most frequently is “E,” followed by “N,” “S,” and a second instance of the starting “A.” Though the difference is slight, it means the words that will give you the most information while still keeping the initial letters are “ALIAS,” “ALIEN,” and “ALINE.”

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).