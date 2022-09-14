Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting and ending with ‘A’

Not long after its release, Wordle became an internet phenomenon. In this word-guessing puzzle, players must figure out a different five-letter word each day—all within six guesses and with no clues to start. After each guess, the letters themselves turn into clues, changing colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the correct position or not.

That is why most of the popular strategies revolve around a specific word, or a set of words, that can provide the most interesting clues to start.

But in the end, players will adopt the strategy they want, depending on their playstyle, and even the best ones can leave you a little stuck in the game from time to time. Sometimes, after getting a couple of green blocks in the answer, you still don’t feel much closer to the mystery word.

If what you found today was an “A” at the beginning and another “A” at the end of the word, check out the list and guide below for some inspiration.

Five-letter words starting and ending with “A” to try on Wordle

ABACA

ABAKA

ABAYA

ABOMA

ABUNA

ACETA

ADYTA

AECIA

AFARA

AGAMA

AGILA

AGITA

AGORA

AGRIA

AGUNA

AINGA

AJIVA

AJUGA

AKELA

AKITA

ALAPA

ALDEA

ALIYA

ALOHA

ALPHA

ALULA

AMEBA

AMIGA

AMNIA

ANANA

ANATA

ANIMA

ANTRA

ANURA

AORTA

APNEA

ARABA

ARECA

ARENA

AREPA

AROBA

AROHA

AROMA

ASANA

ASURA

ASYLA

ATRIA

AYAYA

You’ve done the hardest part of the job, which is finding out that there are two instances of “A” in the word and where they are. Now, it’s time to fill in the blanks.

Most of the words on the list above contain at least one more vowel, but the consonants should be a safer path to your investigation. Cross out all the options containing letters that came out gray to you before, so as to avoid re-using them in the future, and then start looking for the new letters. Include as many consonants as you can at once, starting from the most common ones, like “H,” “L,” “R,” or “T.”

You can set the two “A” aside for a while, mixing those consonants with one of the other vowels, if you want, in words like “THERM” or “THELF.”

Remember to keep comparing your findings to the list after each guess, which should quickly get you close to the answer.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).