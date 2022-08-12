Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting and ending in ‘L’

Wordle is an easy-to-understand game. Players must correctly guess a five-letter word in up to six tries.

With each attempt, new hints become available in the form of the letters used becoming colored to indicate whether they are present in the correct answer or not, in a similar way to the Mastermind game.

Each game has a specific difficulty linked to which word is the correct answer for that day, because if the answer is a common word it is easier to think of it while guessing. On the other hand, rarer words make the game much more complicated.

It’s like players need some help from time to time. There are some tips and tricks that can make the game easier for beginning players, but more veteran players may want to look for more complex ways to make their wins more consistent.

Initial attempts are often the most important in paving the way to the right answer. So starting with a word full of common letters is a good idea, followed by a word with very different letters if Hard Mode is not on. Words like ‘SLATE’ and ‘CARES’ are good candidates and depending on your results ‘PHONY’ might be an interesting second choice.

If you’ve already used your first attempts and only managed to find that the correct answer starts and ends with the letter ‘L’, here are some five-letter words starting and ending in ‘L’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting and ending in ‘L’ to try on Wordle

label

lahal

lapel

legal

level

libel

local

loral

losel

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.