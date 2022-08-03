Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘UTH’

Having a good strategy is not all that matters when it comes to Wordle. There will always be days when the game is a little harder, even for longtime players, because luck still plays a part in it. The sheer variety of possible letter combinations makes it impossible for any strategy to be equally effective every day, so what matters is how you deal with a bad hand to get the answer right.

Sometimes, you may come by unusual letter combinations and have trouble remembering words that fit the criteria—that is especially true if the letters you found are at the end of the word. If you know that the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle ends in “UTH” and need some inspiration for the beginning, check out the list and short guide below.

Five-letter words ending in “UTH” to try on Wordle

COUTH

MOUTH

ROUTH

SOUTH

TRUTH

YOUTH

At this point, you have probably tried at least some of those letters and the right word only hadn’t come to mind yet. But, in case you haven’t done so, a word like “CORMS” checks most of the boxes you need information on and is guaranteed to give you the answer. Yes, it means setting the “UTH” aside for a bit, but it is the most efficient use of your remaining guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).