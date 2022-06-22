Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘UL’

Wordle is a fun game that can be very exciting to play with friends, thanks to the feature to share your results without spoilers. Making it easy to create friendly competition.

One of the great goals of many players is to keep their winning streak as high as possible so they can share their best results. To achieve this goal, each player chooses their favorite strategy when facing Wordle’s daily challenge.

One of the most common strategies seen in many streams is to start the game by guessing words with many vowels. In this way, the player applies a powerful filter and can exclude large portions of the vocabulary of five-letter words.

Even so, it may be that some answers are more difficult than others. If you’ve used the first few attempts and only found that the answer ends with the letters ‘UL’, here are some five-letter words ending in ‘UL’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘UL’ to try on Wordle

afoul

ampul

annul

awful

babul

ghoul

miaul

mogul

picul

schul

shaul

woful

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.