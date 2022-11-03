Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘UD’

If you’ve been playing Wordle for a while, you have probably found, or even developed, a strategy that fits your playstyle. Among the most popular ones, players can look for the most popular letters first, start from the vowels, or use the same string of words every single day. And sometimes, after finding a couple of letters somewhere, you might start feeling stuck, with no idea what to guess next. If the letters you find are at the end of the word, it might even make it harder to remember words that fit your current criteria.

So, in case that is happening to you today after finding that the answer ends in the sequence “UD,” check out the list below for some ideas, as well as a simple guide of what you can do to find the answer with the list in your hands.

Five-letter words ending in “UD” to try on Wordle

ALMUD

ALOUD

BEMUD

BLAUD

CLOUD

DEBUD

FRAUD

HUDUD

PROUD

PSEUD

SCAUD

After finding the two letters at the end, you might be still looking for the ones that fill in the blanks. There are only 14 possibilities, with “A” and “L” being the most likely letters to appear. The letters “B,” “E,” and “O” appear in three words each, while 12 other letters do not appear at all: “G,” “I,” “J,” “K,” “N,” “Q,” “T,” “V,” “W,” “X,” “Y,” and “Z.” Cross-check your possibilities with the letters you used in previous guesses, whether it’s the ones that came out yellow or the ones that came out gray.

It is also important to use as many different letters as you can in the same word because it can give you more answers and the absolute majority of options don’t repeat letters anyway. The only exceptions to that are “DEBUD,” which repeats the “D,” and “HUDUD,” which repeats both the “D” and the “U.” You can also set the ending “UD” aside for a while and try five of the possible letters at once, in words such as “ALONE.”

After a couple of guesses, you should have more than enough information to figure out the answer, even if by elimination. Remember to always cross-check the information you got on your latest guess with the list above.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).