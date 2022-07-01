Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘TO’

Wordle was shared a lot by his players on social media and this quickly made him very famous. Some of its most attractive points are its simplicity and uncompromising fun. Many of these players had an experience similar to solving crossword puzzles in the morning paper, with the difference of playing on the computer or mobile device.

It was so successful the New York Times offered to buy it from Josh Wardle. The game perfectly matches the daily games from the renowned newspaper. Those who enjoy Wordle are likely to find fun in these other games, such as Spelling Bee.

Veteran Wordle players have probably already developed or researched some way to improve their results by choosing their favorite strategies. Maybe newer players still need some tips or tricks to consistently find the correct answer. The five-letter word ‘CARES’ is an excellent alternative to starting your guesses on any given day, as it has some of the most common letters found in Wordle’s answers in positions that have a chance of being correct. That is, there will be good chances of getting yellow or even green letters starting with that word.

If you’ve spent your first few tries and only managed to figure out that the secret word of the day ends with ‘TO’, here are some five-letter words that end with ‘TO’, sorted alphabetically so you have less work to filter your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘TO’ to try on Wordle

bento

canto

cento

conto

datto

ditto

gusto

junto

lento

lotto

mento

molto

motto

panto

pesto

petto

photo

pinto

potto

punto

putto

recto

santo

sexto

tanto

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.