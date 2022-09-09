Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘SS’

After a couple of guesses, longtime Wordle players usually have a good idea of what the word of the day is, or at least of what to do to get it right. But not all days are the same. Sometimes, you might end up with a couple of letters that turn green right at the end of the word, which makes it a little hard to have an idea of what the answer is.

That is especially true when the combination seems unusual, or when it is too common.

In the case of a double appearance by the letter “S” at the end of the answer, it seems like a more unusual combination. But there is a certain pattern to words with that ending sequence, and knowing more about it can be the key to getting the answer right.

If those were the two letters that came out green for you today, check out the list and guide below for some ideas.

Five-letter words ending in “SS” to try on Wordle

ABYSS

AMASS

AMISS

BLESS

BLISS

BRASS

BRISS

CHESS

CLASS

CRASS

CRESS

CROSS

DRESS

DROSS

EYASS

FLOSS

FRASS

GAUSS

GLASS

GLOSS

GRASS

GROSS

GUESS

KVASS

LOESS

PRESS

PRISS

PROSS

QUASS

STOSS

SWISS

TRASS

TRESS

TRUSS

WHISS

Looking at the list above, you still have some work to do.

The first step to narrowing it down is paying attention to the letters you’ve used in previous guesses. For all letters that came out gray, cross out all words containing any of them; in the case of letters that came out yellow, cross out all words where they appear in the same position that came out yellow.

From then on, work your way through the rest of the alphabet, always trying three or five new letters at a time—three if you wish to keep the “SS” at the end, choosing words from the list above, or five if you decide to set them aside.

The only letters that do not appear anywhere on the list are “J,” “N,” “X,” and “Z.” Avoid them, because they would be a waste of your precious guesses. Among the others, some are more likely to appear than others, like “L,” “R,” and all the vowels, so you can try to prioritize those.

Within a couple of guesses, you should have enough info to guess.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).