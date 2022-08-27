Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘NY’

Though Wordle is meant as a simple, daily puzzle, you might have more trouble figuring out the mystery word some days. If you’re feeling stuck after getting a couple of letters right, maybe you need some inspiration for your next steps.

Check out the list below for all five-letter words ending in “NY” that you can try, as well as a guide to help you narrow down the list and adjust it to your needs.

Five-letter words ending in ‘NY’ to try on Wordle

AGONY

ATONY

BARNY

BEANY

BENNY

BLINY

BONNY

BRINY

BUNNY

CANNY

CARNY

CORNY

CRONY

CURNY

DANNY

DERNY

DONNY

DOWNY

DRONY

DUNNY

EBONY

FANNY

FAWNY

FENNY

FERNY

FINNY

FUNNY

GENNY

GINNY

GOONY

GUNNY

GYNNY

HENNY

HINNY

IRONY

JANNY

JENNY

LAWNY

LEANY

LINNY

LOONY

MEANY

MEINY

MINNY

MOONY

NANNY

NINNY

NONNY

NOUNY

NUNNY

PENNY

PEONY

PHONY

PINNY

PIONY

PORNY

POWNY

PUNNY

RAINY

RUNNY

SHINY

SONNY

SPINY

STONY

SUNNY

TAWNY

TEENY

TENNY

TINNY

TOWNY

TUNNY

TWINY

VEINY

WEENY

WENNY

WHINY

YAWNY

With that list at hand and two green letters, it is time to find the other three. First, make sure you look at all letters that turned gray in your previous guesses since they will not be part of the answer, and cross out all the words that contain any of them. That should slightly narrow down your options. Now, you will look at the letters you haven’t tried yet and try to find out which ones fill the gaps.

The letters “K,” “Q,” “X,” and “Z” do not appear anywhere on the list above, so if you haven’t tested them yet, make sure you keep it that way. Instead, you can look at the letters most likely to be among those three: “A,” “E,” “I,” “O,” and “R,” as well as a repetition or two of the “N” you found before. In fact, the vast majority of the words on the list have either the “N” or an “O” as the third letter. If you haven’t found any information about any of those letters yet and you have enough guesses to try, combine as many of them as you can in a single word, which gives more information at once.

After each guess, look at the letters that came out gray, yellow, or green, and cross out more options from the list accordingly. That narrows down your options and helps you make more specific and helpful guesses. Always include as many new letters as you can and do not repeat the ones that came out gray before.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).