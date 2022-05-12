Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words ending in ‘NG’

Solving the Wordle and its various alternative versions has become a popular way to start the day. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word, which players need to guess in up to six tries, then can brag about on social media. The daily word is the same for all players in the world, and there are no clues but the letters themselves, which will change colors depending on where, or if, they are in the word.

Most days will be easy enough, while others might be more challenging. If you’re having trouble figuring out the daily Wordle after a few tries, a list of options is a good source of inspiration. Below we have compiled some five-letter words that end in “NG,” which may help in case you’re feeling stuck.

Five-letter words ending in “NG” to try on Wordle

ACING

AGING

AHING

ALANG

ALONG

AMONG

APING

AWING

AXING

BAING

BEING

BHANG

BLING

BOING

BRING

BRUNG

CHANG

CHING

CLANG

CLING

CLUNG

CUING

DOING

DYING

EKING

EXING

EYING

FLING

FLONG

FLUNG

GOING

HYING

ICING

IRING

KIANG

KLONG

LIANG

LYING

OHING

OPING

ORANG

OWING

PIING

PRANG

PRONG

RUING

SLANG

SLING

SLUNG

SPANG

STANG

STING

STUNG

SUING

SWANG

SWING

SWUNG

THING

THONG

TWANG

TYING

USING

VYING

WHANG

WRANG

WRING

WRONG

WRUNG

YOUNG

To narrow down the list above, one good strategy is to check which vowels are in the word. That is the first thing many players do, so you may have already found them on your own. You should also pay attention to the letters that came out gray or yellow in your previous guesses, so you don’t waste your last tries.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).