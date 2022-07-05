Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘LD’

Wordle is a game that manages to be relaxing and challenging at the same time. The goal is always the same: find the secret word in up to six attempts. The only clues are the letters of the words that were tried before.

To achieve good results there are many possible strategies. One of the most used is to try words with mostly vowels in the first attempts. As the alphabet only has five vowels and they are present in practically all the words used, finding out which ones are part of the right answer is good to help.

Another strategy that some players choose to use, especially when they don’t want to spend a lot of time thinking about each attempt, is the anagram strategy. It consists of using as many different letters in each attempt so that in the end Wordle becomes a kind of game to rearrange the letters, since most of the alphabet will have been used, the player will see the colored letters on the screen. It’s a risky strategy when the right answer has repeated letters. But the brave can start by guessing this sequence of words that use the main letters of the alphabet and leave two guesses for the end: ‘FAINT’, ‘CHEVY’, ‘SWORD’, and ‘PLUMB’.

If you spent many tries and only discovered the presence of the letters ‘LD’ in the correct answer, here are some five-letter words with ‘LD’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘LD’ to try on Wordle

acold

ahold

bield

build

cauld

child

could

fauld

field

fjeld

guild

mould

scald

scold

skald

weald

wield

woald

world

would

yauld

yield

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.