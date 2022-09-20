Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘KE’

Wordle quickly became a hit on social media. All players are encouraged to share their experiences in a spoiler-free way.

It is possible to notice many players with different experiences with the game every day. Some are very happy to maintain a high winning streak, while others may be very frustrated that they lost or even forgot to play that day.

The game’s success was so great that many players started integrating it into their routines, playing in the morning or on breaks from work. There are also those who liked the word game so much that they started looking for alternatives to the fact that you can only solve one word a day. And many options for Wordle emerged so that players could continue playing as long as they wanted.

The most important thing is that there are several ways to have fun with Wordle and each player has their own, whether in a more competitive or casual way.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘KE’ at the end, here are some five-letter words ending in ‘KE’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘KE’ to try on Wordle

alike

atoke

awake

awoke

becke

bloke

brake

broke

burke

choke

cloke

crake

dirke

drake

evoke

flake

fluke

glike

grike

gryke

latke

minke

pecke

poake

pouke

proke

quake

ranke

shake

slake

smoke

snake

snoke

spake

spike

spoke

stake

stoke

trike

troke

tryke

wacke

weeke

welke

wroke

ylike

zinke

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.