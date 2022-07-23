Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘GE’ 

Wordle is a game that became very famous for how easy it is to share the results of its matches on social networks without giving away spoilers to players who have not yet played the challenge of the day.

One of Josh Wardle’s greatest strengths was precisely to create a game that would unite all of the game’s players in the same objective. Thanks to this sentiment and love for wordplay, the New York Times became interested in acquiring the game.

Once Wordle’s success reached the world, many fans started making their own versions of the game, changing rules or themes, but always with the same idea in mind. Some versions became very famous, as is the case of Heardle, a game in which the player has to guess a song from just one part. With each wrong attempt, a longer part of the song becomes available. The game was recently acquired by Spotify.

Other famous versions of the game include Dordle and Quordle. Both use the same rules as the original, but with a twist. Players need to discover more than just one secret word, two in the case of Dordle and four in the case of Quordle. Of course, these games give players more guesses than Wordle, but the tips continue to work the same. In addition, these two versions have a free mode where the player can play as many times as they want, with new random words each time.

If you still haven’t solved Wordle and can only figure out that the correct answer ends with “GE,” here are some five-letter words ending in “GE,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘GE’ to try on Wordle

adage

badge

barge

beige

bilge

binge

budge

bulge

cadge

conge

dinge

dirge

dodge

fadge

fidge

forge

fudge

gauge

gorge

gouge

gunge

gurge

hedge

henge

hinge

image

judge

kedge

kluge

large

ledge

liege

lodge

longe

lunge

mange

marge

merge

midge

nudge

parge

peage

phage

plage

pudge

purge

range

ridge

rouge

sarge

sedge

serge

siege

singe

stage

surge

swage

targe

tenge

tinge

usage

venge

verge

wedge

wodge

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.