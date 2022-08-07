Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EN’

Most fan-favorite Wordle strategies involve a good starting word, or combination of words, that can give you important information about the letters in the answer. But strategies don’t work the same way every day, and you might often feel stuck after getting a couple of letters right. It gets even trickier when the letters you found are at the end of the word, because it is harder to remember all the options that fit the criteria.

If today the sequence “EN” came out green for you at the end of the word, and you’re looking for some inspiration to fill the rest of the boxes, check out the list and the short guide below. That should guarantee you find the right word.

Five-letter words ending in “EN” to try on Wordle

ADMEN

ALIEN

ARPEN

ASHEN

ASPEN

ATMEN

AXMEN

CODEN

COPEN

COVEN

COZEN

DAVEN

DAWEN

DIZEN

DOVEN

DOYEN

DOZEN

EATEN

ELVEN

GIVEN

GREEN

HAVEN

HOSEN

HYMEN

LADEN

LATEN

LEBEN

LIKEN

LIMEN

LINEN

LIVEN

LODEN

LUMEN

MAVEN

MIZEN

NOMEN

NUMEN

OAKEN

OATEN

OFTEN

OLDEN

OWSEN

PAREN

PATEN

PREEN

QUEEN

RAMEN

RAVEN

RIPEN

RISEN

RIVEN

ROUEN

ROVEN

ROWEN

RUMEN

SEMEN

SEVEN

SHEEN

SIREN

SKEEN

SYREN

TAKEN

TOKEN

TREEN

TWEEN

UNPEN

VIMEN

VIXEN

WAKEN

WAXEN

WHEEN

WIDEN

WIZEN

WOKEN

WOMEN

WOVEN

YAMEN

ZAZEN

Now is time to narrow down the list above to get to the answer. Though not all words in it contain other vowels in addition to the “E,” the most common letters are “A” and “O,” which means you should still try those if you haven’t done so yet. After those, some other options that appear frequently are “I,” “M,” “R,” and “V.” You can combine them in words such as “RAMEN,” “VIMEN,” or “ROVEN” if you want to keep the final “EN.”

Remember: this order applies to the list as a whole, so it might not be the best option for the current state of your game, but it is a good starting point to keep in mind. When looking at lists like this, it is always important to cross out options containing letters that came out gray in previous guesses, so as to make the best out of the next guesses. That way, even if by elimination, you should be able to get the answer right.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).