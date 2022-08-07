Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EN’

Most fan-favorite Wordle strategies involve a good starting word, or combination of words, that can give you important information about the letters in the answer. But strategies don’t work the same way every day, and you might often feel stuck after getting a couple of letters right. It gets even trickier when the letters you found are at the end of the word, because it is harder to remember all the options that fit the criteria.
If today the sequence “EN” came out green for you at the end of the word, and you’re looking for some inspiration to fill the rest of the boxes, check out the list and the short guide below. That should guarantee you find the right word.
Five-letter words ending in “EN” to try on Wordle
- ADMEN
- ALIEN
- ARPEN
- ASHEN
- ASPEN
- ATMEN
- AXMEN
- CODEN
- COPEN
- COVEN
- COZEN
- DAVEN
- DAWEN
- DIZEN
- DOVEN
- DOYEN
- DOZEN
- EATEN
- ELVEN
- GIVEN
- GREEN
- HAVEN
- HOSEN
- HYMEN
- LADEN
- LATEN
- LEBEN
- LIKEN
- LIMEN
- LINEN
- LIVEN
- LODEN
- LUMEN
- MAVEN
- MIZEN
- NOMEN
- NUMEN
- OAKEN
- OATEN
- OFTEN
- OLDEN
- OWSEN
- PAREN
- PATEN
- PREEN
- QUEEN
- RAMEN
- RAVEN
- RIPEN
- RISEN
- RIVEN
- ROUEN
- ROVEN
- ROWEN
- RUMEN
- SEMEN
- SEVEN
- SHEEN
- SIREN
- SKEEN
- SYREN
- TAKEN
- TOKEN
- TREEN
- TWEEN
- UNPEN
- VIMEN
- VIXEN
- WAKEN
- WAXEN
- WHEEN
- WIDEN
- WIZEN
- WOKEN
- WOMEN
- WOVEN
- YAMEN
- ZAZEN
Now is time to narrow down the list above to get to the answer. Though not all words in it contain other vowels in addition to the “E,” the most common letters are “A” and “O,” which means you should still try those if you haven’t done so yet. After those, some other options that appear frequently are “I,” “M,” “R,” and “V.” You can combine them in words such as “RAMEN,” “VIMEN,” or “ROVEN” if you want to keep the final “EN.”
Remember: this order applies to the list as a whole, so it might not be the best option for the current state of your game, but it is a good starting point to keep in mind. When looking at lists like this, it is always important to cross out options containing letters that came out gray in previous guesses, so as to make the best out of the next guesses. That way, even if by elimination, you should be able to get the answer right.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).