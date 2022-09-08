Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ASS’

In just a few months, Wordle has become an internet phenomenon, with a guaranteed place in the daily routines of players.

Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word from a predetermined pool, and you have a maximum of six tries and 24 hours to guess it. There are no clues to start, but the letters used in each guess provide visual feedback that works as clues: they turn green if they’re in the right position, yellow if they’re in the wrong position, and gray if they’re not a part of the word at all.

After going through some of the most common letters over your first tries, you have probably found at least part of the answer. But sometimes, you might still feel stuck, in need of inspiration to know what to do next. If you found that today’s mystery word ends in a double “S” and has an “A” in the middle, check out the list below for some ideas.

Five-letter words ending in “ASS” to try on Wordle

AMASS

BRASS

CLASS

CRASS

EYASS

FRASS

GLASS

GRASS

KVASS

QUASS

TRASS

The majority of those words have either “L” or “R” as the second letter, and the only starting letters that appear more than once are “C” and “G.” That means you can depend on any information you can find about the remaining two letters—one of which has a small chance of being a repetition of “A” as well. Something that you can do first, and that should help narrow down the options, is cross out all the words containing letters that came out gray in your previous guesses.

You can also pay attention to the letters that do not appear anywhere on the list: “D,” “H,” “I,” “J,” “N,” “O,” “P,” “W,” “X,” and “Z.” Avoid them in your next guesses because they will not provide any helpful information. If you’re willing to set the three ending letters aside for a moment, a word like “CLEGS” or “CAGER” should cover the most ground, because it can provide feedback for the “L” or “R,” as well as both “C” and “G” and even the “E.” You can also come up with new words, depending on the letters you haven’t tried yet, but following the same line of thought.

After a couple of guesses, at most, you should have all the information you need to guess the answer correctly.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).