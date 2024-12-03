How to use a PS5 controller on PC

If you’re like me, you’re team PC. But every now and again, it’s nice to kick back and play with a controller, and the PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller is by far one of the best options on the market. But before you can make use of its features, you’ll have to first connect it to your PC.

There are two main ways of playing on your PC with a PS5 controller: Bluetooth or USB. The former method is oftentimes what most people prefer; it’s nice to not have to deal with any restrictions of a USB cord, allowing you the freedom to play from whatever position or location in your house is the most comfortable. On the other hand, playing with a cable ensures your controller is charging and prevents any blips in the connection to your PC.

Before setting up your controller

Before attempting to link your PS5 controller to your PC, there are a few things to keep in mind. PS5 controllers, when bought separately from the console, do not come with USB cables. Instead, you’ll have to buy a cable in addition to the controller if you don’t already have one—something you’ll inevitably have to do considering the PS5 controller will need to have its battery charged at some point. You’ll need a USB-C to USB-A cable for most computer setups. If you have USB-C ports on your PC, though, you can use USB-C to USB-C cables.

If you’d rather play wirelessly, you need to first ensure your PC has Bluetooth capabilities and that they’re turned on. Not all PCs have Bluetooth natively installed. If you’re working with a custom build, be sure you have a Bluetooth adapter installed in your computer before you try to connect your controller to your rig. Without it, your devices will fail to recognize each other.

With both these caveats in mind, decide which method is best for you: USB or Bluetooth?

Connecting your PS5 controller to your PC through USB

The first and most simple process of connecting your PS5 controller to your PC is by using a USB cable. This method is fairly straightforward, but you may run into issues if it’s your first time setting up a device on your PC. To set up your PS5 controller to your computer using a USB, follow these steps:

Link your PS5 controller to your PC with a USB cord. Once you’ve plugged the cable into both the PC and the controller, Windows should recognize the device. If there are any updates to install, the operating system will begin doing so at this point. If you’re trying to play a game on Steam, open the Steam application. Boot Steam in big picture mode by clicking the desktop icon next to the minimize button in the top right-hand corner. Select the cog in the top-right corner. Once in the settings, navigate to the controller settings option and select it. If your controller is connected correctly, you’ll see it pop up at the list of devices at the bottom of the page as either a wireless controller or PlayStation controller. Select your new controller and map all your buttons. Once you’ve done this, your controller will be ready for use with Steam. To skip the mapping step, you can select PlayStation configuration support from the controller settings tab and it will immediately take on the PlayStation DualShock4 button layout.

Connecting your PS5 controller to your PC through Bluetooth

If you’re like me and you’d rather play wirelessly, follow these steps:

Ensure your computer has Bluetooth and it’s turned on. Take your DualSense controller and set it to pairing mode by holding both the share button located to the left of the touchpad and the PlayStation button in the center. Once held for long enough, you’ll see the blue light under the touchpad start pulsing. Next, navigate to your settings on PC, choose “Devices,” and then click “Add Bluetooth or another device.” This should allow you to select the wireless controller from a list of devices. At that point, the configuration for Steam is the same as it is with a cable.

