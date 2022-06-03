Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ASE’

Figuring out the answer to the Wordle challenge has become a popular way to start the day. For many players, it will be a simple enough puzzle to make it fun, at least on most days, and getting to compare your progress with friends on social media plays a huge part on that.

Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter mystery word. It will be the same word for all players in the same calendar day, and they have up to 24 hours and six tries to guess it correctly. There are, however, no clues to start: all you need to do is guess a five-letter word of your preference. Then, after each guess, the letters used will change colors in a format similar to the classic game Mastermind, indicating if they are in the correct position of the word (green), in the wrong position (yellow) or not part of the answer at all (gray).

The most avid Wordle players have found or developed their strategies to guarantee that they will figure out the word in as few tries as possible. Some of the most popular tips include starting the game with vowel-heavy words and not repeating any letters. But no strategy works the same way every day, and you can often end up with a specific combination of letters and no idea where to go next.

If that is the case with “ASE” at the end of your word, we have compiled a list that can give you some inspiration.

Five-letter words ending in “ASE” to try on Wordle

ABASE

BLASE

CEASE

CHASE

ERASE

FEASE

LEASE

LYASE

PEASE

PHASE

PRASE

TEASE

UKASE

URASE

After taking a good look at the list, you should have an idea of what to guess next. Especially because, to get to a combination like this, you probably had several other letters come out gray. That could already get you close to the Wordle answer. If, however, you still need more info, prioritize guesses with the letters that appear the most (like “P,” “R,” or even another “E”), since they are the ones that will give you the most information. Try to avoid repeating letters if you’re running low on guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).