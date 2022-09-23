Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘AP’

The fact Wordle is a simple challenge does not mean it will always be that easy, a fact longtime players know all too well.

Even with a strategy, some days can be harder than others, depending on what the current mystery word and your favorite starting words have in common. Sometimes, after trying a few guesses and getting one or two letters green or yellow, you even know how the answer ends, but the rest of it is still a mystery.

If the letters you found so far are an “A” followed by a “P” right at the end of the answer, check out the list and guide below for some ideas of what to try next.

Five-letter words ending in “AP” to try on Wordle

AHEAP

ALAAP

ATTAP

BECAP

CARAP

CHEAP

HANAP

JALAP

RECAP

REMAP

SCRAP

SNEAP

STRAP

UNCAP

WATAP

There are not that many options left now, and you should be able to narrow down the list even further after following a few steps. Check out which letters included in your previous guesses appear on the list, and cross out all the words containing letters that came out gray before. If any other letters came out yellow, cross out all the words that don’t contain it, as well as the ones that contain it in the same place that gave you the yellow feedback.

Even after doing that, you might still need some more help. The letters that are most likely to appear, considering the entire list, include “C,” “E,” “N,” “R,” “S,” “T,” and a second “A,” the latter actually being the most frequent. Though you should not count on a repetition right away, the other most common letters are the ones you should include in your next guesses if you haven’t done so yet.

In situations where you want to try as many letters as possible at once, you may set the ending “AP” aside and form words like “CREST,” which might give you more information. If you decide to do so, keep in mind that there are a dozen letters, including a couple of vowels, which don’t appear anywhere on the list.

You should avoid them because they will bring no new answers besides a predictable gray box. They are: “D,” “F,” “G,” “I,” “K,” “O,” “P,” “Q,” “V,” “X,” “Y,” and “Z.”

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).