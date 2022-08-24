Wordle can now be played on New York Times Games’ Crossword app on mobile devices

New York Times Games has revealed that solvers can now play Wordle on The New York Times Crossword app.

New York Times’ portfolio of engaging word and logic games has become a staple for the NYC-based publication. Starting in 1942 with The Crossword, New York Times has expanded that roster of games with a number of different titles such as The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, and Letter Boxed to name a few. Yet no New York Times puzzle has captivated a base of solvers like Wordle, New York Times’ most recent word and logic game. And its popularity is set to increase even more now that it has been revealed that it will be on the Crossword app.

Screengrab via New York Times

Players will be able to save their stats and streaks through their free New York Times account, allowing them to pick up right where they left off no matter the device they are on. Wordle now joins the roster of New York Times Games, which includes The Crossword, The Mini, and Spelling Bee, in the Crossword app where there are puzzles for every level. So players of different skill levels will be able to steadily improve at different paces.

Along with playing on desktop and the mobile web, Wordle is also available to play within the core New York Times news app and is currently ad-free for the time being.

Wordle was released to the public in October 2021 by Josh Wardle. Since then, Wordle has rapidly grown in popularity and the daily puzzle has become a habitual routine for many solvers. That popularity expanded even further when The Times Company acquired Wordle in early 2022, where it has millions of daily players around the world.

Image via Hasbro Gaming

Ten percent of active players have played over 145 games of Wordle since the end of July 2022, according to the New York Times’ press release on the announcement. Now that it is available on New York Times’ Crossword app, that player base and popularity should only get bigger. The New York Times Crossword app is available on iOS and Android devices and is free to download.

New York Times Games also recently revealed a collaboration with Hasbro to create Wordle: The Party Game, a new board game that brings Wordle from the online world to real life. Wordle: The Party Game will be available in North America for purchase in October 2022. The game is currently available for pre-order for $19.99 on sites such as Target, Amazon, and Hasbro Pulse.