Will The Quarry be on Game Pass?

Supermassive Games’ latest adventure horror game The Quarry has finally released on multiple platforms around the world, including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Many fans of the studio’s previous hit title, Until Dawn, have been eagerly awaiting the star-studded story of this thrilling cinematic gaming experience. It not only features the voices and likenesses of stars like David Arquette, Brenda Song, and Justice Smith, but it also follows a similar choice-and-consequence system that will keep every player on their toes as they hesitate to make different decisions throughout the game.

But some are also wondering if the game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass. It make sense since the useful tool allows people to play to multiple big-name titles for one relatively low price, and subscribers would want to know if they need to pay the full cost of a game they already have access to. But will Supermassive’s newest game be available on the Xbox Game Pass service?

Is The Quarry on Game Pass?

Unfortunately for people trying to save some money, The Quarry is not available on Game Pass for Xbox and PC on release. There hasn’t been any news towards it being added to the service in the future, but as of now, anyone wanting to try out the title will need to pay the full release price.

Related: Is The Quarry free to play?

There have been other 2K Games that have graced the extensive game list on the service before, like Borderlands, which means there’s a chance this frightening tale could be placed in the library a while after its release.