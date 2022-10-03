Will The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have dragons?

When the trailer dropped for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom during the latest Nintendo Direct, Zelda fans immediately rejoiced. That was quickly followed by everyone studying the trailer for any information they could gather. Some fans have come to the conclusion that a fourth dragon will be introduced to The Legend of Zelda series.

The most recent trailer for Tears of the Kingdom was relatively short, giving a quick glimpse at a lot of ancient art and architecture, as well as Link’s new abilities and glider. But Nintendo fans were quick to dig even deeper into the trailer to find hidden clues in the 90-second video.

Tears of the Kingdom trailer hints at dragons

The first thing people noticed was the pattern surrounding the logo, almost identical to the markings on some huge doors Link opens. Both have ancient imagery from the Zonai tribe that appears to resemble dragons.

The Zonai are an ancient civilization that mysteriously vanished. While the people are gone, their sculptures, murals, and other structures have remained. A lot of art left behind appears to depict dragons, which has led Zelda fans to believe dragons will play a role in Tears of the Kingdom.

But that’s not all. At one point, fans get a glimpse of the floating world above the clouds. The rocky structure on the left appears to have something floating behind it. Many are speculating that this small line is actually a dragon’s tail, most likely light blue or grey.

Image via Nintendo Direct

Will there be a fourth dragon in The Legend of Zelda series?

What’s peculiar about the tail behind the floating rock structure is that none of the existing dragons are that color. This has led the Zelda community to bring up the possibility once more that a fourth dragon may be introduced.

There are currently three dragons in the series, each tied to a Golden Goddess:

Farore: The Goddess of Courage

Din: The Goddess of Power

Nayru: The Goddess of Wisdom

It’s no surprise that the Zelda games have always followed a rule of three, the most obvious example being the Triforce and the three Golden Goddesses that correspond with it. This has led to many elements of the lore throughout the series coming in threes.

In Twilight Princess, however, the Spirits of Light are joined by a fourth spirit named Ordona. Skyward Sword also featured a fourth key spirit, this time Levias the Sky Spirit. Both times, these spirits only appear in a location that’s exclusive to just one game.

This has made it seem all the more possible that a fourth dragon will appear in Tears of the Kingdom. While it’s possible it could be a dragon borrowed from previous games, many are anticipating an entirely new dragon inspired by Tears of the Kingdom‘s lore, ancient civilizations, and storyline. So far, however, this is all speculation.

The new Zelda game is set to come out on May 12, 2023.