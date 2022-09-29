Zonai text in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been translated, and it’s kinda weird

With Breath of the Wild being the massive success it was, the reveal teaser of the newest installment in the mainline series of The Legend of Zelda franchise, Tears of the Kingdom, stirred up incredible hype in the Zelda community.

And you cannot doubt the dedication of the hardcore fanbase. Scrutinizing over every second of the trailer, fans have been scouring for any little details, secrets, or hints that they may have missed during the first viewing, and it apparently seems to have paid off.

In the reveal trailer, Link and Princess Zelda can be seen exploring a vast cave system which has many Zonai-made stone monuments, along with a lot of Zonai writing. The Zonai text has been something that fans and theorists alike have been debating about for weeks since the teaser dropped, and has been the hottest topic of discussion when it comes to the newest mainline installment in the franchise.

The Zonai text in question comes 36 seconds into the teaser trailer to the right of the screen. Below is a screenshot including the Zonai text.

Screengrab via Nintendo

If you’ve been wondering what the text said, just like us, you’ll be glad to know that the good folks over at GameOver Jesse, while hosting their Hylian Gamescast, read out a fan’s message who managed to seemingly decipher what the tiny piece of text could mean.

“When the sun shines, the moon shines.

When the moon shines, the stars shine.

When the sun sets, the moon turns red.

Daylight comes and goes, but the sun never shines.”

As evident in the text above, the fan has translated the Zonai text into something that resembles a poem. Other than being very vague, there are some logical fallacies there. The last line says that the “sun never shines,” while the first line clearly mentions the sun shining. Either this has a deeper meaning to the plot of the game, or there have been some translation errors.

The dedicated fan did not quit there, though. They pointed out that when you pay close attention to the game’s logo, which resembles an ouroboros, you can point out some text on each of the dragons.

The fan suggests that the text inscribed on the two dragons alludes to a “meeting of lovers,” which doesn’t really stick to the cycle of life and death, reincarnation, and rebirth cycles.