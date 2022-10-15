Will Scorn be on PS5? Answered

If you’ve always wanted to wander around in a repulsive, fleshy biomechanical hellscape of mystery, then Scorn is probably the game for you. Taking cues from the artwork of H.R. Giger, who is probably best known for creating the original design for the xenomorphs of the Alien film franchise), Scorn drops players into a horrific but intriguing pit of… something. Is it a factory? Is it a living being? It’s difficult to tell exactly what the player is supposed to be or where they are, and that’s the whole draw of the game.

Developed by Ebb Software for Microsoft, Scorn has been a highly-anticipated title for Xbox and Game Pass users on PC for quite some time. And, after a series of delays, the game is finally here, available for players on both console and PC to enjoy in all its grotesque wonder.

If you’re in the market for a new horror game, Scorn is tough to beat with its unsettling surroundings and slow-burn pace that prefers to build up player dread overfilling the game with jump-scares. There is one problem, however: it’s exclusive to Xbox on the console.

While the game was developed specifically for Microsoft, it’s not unheard of for games and studios that the Xbox maker owns to have games appear on its rival console, the PlayStation. Call of Duty will most likely be a multi-console game for the foreseeable future even if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through, and there have been other games in the past that were timed-exclusives to a specific console, eventually releasing on the other.

So, will Scorn ever make its way to the PS5?

Can you play Scorn on PlayStation?

At the moment, the simple answer to this question is “no.” You can only play Scorn on Xbox or PC.

Will Scorn come to PS5 in the future? That’s a little bit more unsure. It’s quite possible that Xbox releases Scorn to be a playable title for the PS5 or that Ebb Software’s deal with Microsoft is only for a certain period. Since Xbox doesn’t own Ebb, it would make sense that their contract will probably run out at some point in the future, at which point the Serbian devs would probably like the boost that releasing the game on PS5 might bring.

It’s impossible to tell what the future holds, but for now, PS5 players that want to play Scorn are better off trying the game out on PC or finding a friend with an Xbox.